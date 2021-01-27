Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss wasteful impeachment, champion Chiefs and vaccine success

Smooth sailing

Kudos to Truman Medical Center’s Hospital Hill Center. My husband’s and my visit to get the COVID-19 vaccine was organized and efficient. The building’s hallways and rooms are well-marked, and the staff assisted us in a professional yet friendly manner. We received our vaccination cards and appointment dates and times to complete the cycle.

You deserve appreciation and respect.

- Sarah Frederick, Kansas City

VA success

Last week, I went to the Kansas City VA Medical Center on Linwood Boulevard for my COVID-19 vaccine. I cannot tell you how impressed I was with the extremely efficient process and the extreme friendliness of everyone. I walked in the door and walked out the door 25 minutes later, including a 15-minute observation period after I received the shot.

I will return in a month for the second shot. I was told they were vaccinating 637 veterans that day — amazing. Through the years, I have always had exceptional service from the Kansas City VA and the Shawnee VA clinic.

- Bill Artman, Lenexa

What a waste

I suggest this amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Article II, concerning excess jawboning and impeachments:

No member of Congress shall waste time and taxpayer money in a formal and excessive debate of a question for which the answer is reasonably foregone or unrealistic. Violating members must reimburse the U.S. government in silver for associated overhead costs.

- Jim Schmitendorf, Lawrence

Chiefs earned it

I’m offering my applause to Kansas City’s football team. This Bills team was the best in franchise history, but on Sunday, Josh Allen’s passes were off, and the Chiefs’ coverage was top-notch. Congratulations, and go make history. God bless.

- J.P. Auger, Buffalo, New York

Eyes opening

Now that we have a new president, I wonder how long it will take Donald Trump’s supporters to realize they have been lied to by the former president. Do they not realize that his lies have been well documented? The Washington Post’s Fact Checker counted 30,573 false or misleading claims by Trump during his tenure.

Once the people behind him realize they have been lied to, how mad will they be that their elected officials did not speak up and give them a clue as to what was happening? No one likes to be lied to.

The GOP needs to make a clean break from the former president and accept the fallout from their support of him and his false or misleading claims. Sen. Roy Blunt has at least started the process. However, Sen. Josh Hawley is continuing the lie. This is why Hawley should be censured or removed from the Senate.

- William Starks, Kansas City

Company kept

The people of Kansas City and Lenexa were embarrassed by recent reports that Jim Wagy, owner of several area McDonald’s franchises, and Pastor Luke Weese of Lenexa’s City Center Church were photographed with beaming smiles at the “Stop the Steal” rally for Donald Trump on Jan. 6. (Jan. 22, 1A, “KC McDonald’s owner apologizes after celebrating ‘epic’ time at Jan. 6 rally”)

Wagy tries to exonerate himself by claiming he did not participate in the Capitol riot that resulted in five deaths and many injuries. Pastor Weese claims he was only there “to pray.”

What both men omit is that they were part of a crowd of neo-Nazis, white supremacists and armed paramilitary members, including ones we saw proudly wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” T-shirt and carrying a Confederate flag into the halls of the Capitol.

Are McDonald’s patrons and Pastor Weese’s congregants comfortable with their attendance among this crowd?

- Richard Gilman, Overland Park