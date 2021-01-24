Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss KC Tenants’ overreach, Truman’s vaccine win and Kansas coyotes

Big choices

Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Johnson had a decision to make: Seek justice or grant full pardons to the Confederate rebels. Nelson Mandela had a decision to make: Seek justice or forgive his oppressors.

President Joe Biden has a decision to make.

- Clark Israel, Pleasant Valley

Strategic backfire

Protest marches on private residences of Jackson County judges by members and supporters of KC Tenants show how serious and confusing the eviction situation is in Kansas City. (Jan. 21, 5A, “KC Tenants group protests over evictions outside judge’s house”) But there’s more to the story that isn’t being reported.

These judges have repeatedly provided information in their courtrooms and on websites about help for those threatened with eviction. This includes the need for those facing eviction to file a response with the court to slow or stop the process, along with the documentation to do so. Lists of attorneys and groups who help those facing eviction are included with the lawsuit documents when they are sent out.

Understandably, people are often intimidated by the threat of legal action, and their response can be inertia and resignation. A loud protest in front of a judge’s home is a poor tactical choice for a group such as KC Tenants. The court isn’t the problem. The organization’s leader, Tiana Caldwell, knows that. So does The Kansas City Star.

Such publicity stunts do little to help those who need it most and fail to call attention to solutions and the good work groups such as KC Tenants do.

- Skip Quimby, Leawood

Thanks, TMC

Truman Medical Center was among the first facilities to obtain and begin distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in December. Often, medical trainees, including physician residents and fellows, are overlooked for their contributions to the health care system. In 2019, Missouri was home to 3,028 medical residents — 18% of active physicians in the state, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges’ State Physician Workforce Data Report.

We witnessed high-profile institutions exclude front-line medical trainees from their initial vaccine allocation. In contrast, Truman Medical Center, home to more than 300 physician trainees through the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, recognized all who contribute to the care of its patients: nurses, nursing assistants and therapists, as well as resident and fellow physicians. Not only has Truman been transparent in the distribution of vaccines, but the process has been efficient and organized.

On behalf of UMKC’s residents and fellows, thanks to Truman Medical Center. My colleagues and I are grateful to train here and contribute to the health of this Kansas City community.

- Joanne Loethen, Kansas City

What’s inside?

I was happy to hear the Senate confirmed Avril Haines as director of national intelligence. (Jan. 22, 12A, “VP Harris takes up Senate gavel in challenging time”) The vote was 84 yea and 10 nay.

I was curious who voted against her because she is very qualified. They were all Republicans, including Sens Josh Hawley of Missouri, Roger Marshall of Kansas and Ted Cruz of Texas. I would contact them to learn their reasoning, but I am sure I wouldn’t hear back.

Could it be because Haines said she will release a declassified intelligence report on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi? Khashoggi was a Washington Post reporter who was assassinated in the Saudi consulate in Turkey in 2018. The report supposedly discusses who was responsible for his murder. Former President Donald Trump refused to release it.

Will Hawley and Marshall, who seem to be in lockstep, vote against every Cabinet candidate President Joe Biden brings forth?

By the way, Republican Sens. Roy Blunt of Missouri and Jerry Moran of Kansas voted to confirm Haines.

- Susie Rawlings, Leawood

Kansas coyotes

Were you aware that Kansas hosts coyote-killing competitions that reward whoever can shoot and kill the most coyotes? Tournaments in Morris County, Wellsville and Kismet are scheduled in January.

Among some farmers and ranchers, the coyote is a maligned animal, even though responsible livestock and pet owners devise means to keep their animals safe, and wildlife experts have stated that the wanton elimination of coyotes actually increases their numbers.

However, the protection of livestock may not be the primary incentive for the contests. In approving the use of lights and thermal-imaging equipment for hunting coyotes, a representative of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism stated that another so-called “benefit” included a “recreational harvest opportunity” — in other words, the sadistic slaying of innocent animals for fun.

Please contact the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, the governor and your elected state representatives to voice your opposition to the unfair use of lights and thermal-imaging equipment in hunting, and even more so, the cruel slaughter of coyote hunting tournaments.

- Margaret R. Kramar, Lecompton, Kansas

We’re upset, too

I missed it! In his Friday guest commentary, “Standing with Kansas and the US Constitution,” (9A) U.S. Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas’ 4th Congressional District mentions the “hysterical hyperbole” of former Health and Human Services Secretary and Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius and other leading Democrats. I’m curious to see examples of this.

Estes also states that far too many “are trying to pin the crimes of a few” on supporters of former President Donald Trump. It is more accurate to say that many of us are upset that Trump and his supporters incited the mob’s actions Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., and that many Trump supporters approve of those actions.

This is just a registered Republican’s point of view.

- Royceann Mather, Overland Park