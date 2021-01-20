Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss Trump’s send-off, a thoughtful commentary and Chiefs news

A strange land

I am a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran. The fact that President Donald Trump (he of “suckers” and “losers”) will be given a full military send-off really, really angers me.

On Wednesday, when he receives military honors at Joint Base Andrews, he will be standing on the sacred ground where the remains of my fallen brothers and sisters — other “suckers” and “losers” — were returned to their America.

The very presence of this draft-dodging individual desecrates the ground that has witnessed the return of thousands of America’s fallen heroes — honorable men and women who, unlike the outgoing occupant of the presidency, earned full military honors by their service and their sacrifice.

Later in the day, the capital of my country, occupied by 25,000 armed troops to assist in the “peaceful” transfer of power, will witness the inauguration of a new president. A massive troop presence to protect against disruption by other Americans who pose a direct and credible threat to the safety and security of our nation — this is no longer my America. I do not recognize this place.

- Jim Bretz, Blue Springs

Work together

The Monday Star was a literary success. I read and absorbed every column, every word, and I finished with the guest commentary by Branden A. Mims, senior pastor at Greater Metropolitan Church of Christ in Kansas City. (11A, “Though treated unequally, Black Kansas City still sings America”) It brought tears to my eyes.

I am a retired white middle and high school teacher who made the poetry of Langston Hughes part of every reading, English and theater class I taught, so the use of his poetry in Mims’ column was so meaningful. But even more meaningful was Mims’ final paragraph.

Every person needs to locate this great piece of writing and read it. We must all stand up to hate and injustice, speak out and make our country better.

- Ruth Kindall, Clinton, Missouri

Powerful words

Thank you, Branden A. Mims, for your significant, powerful commentary on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

I was educated about Langston Hughes. I did not realize he was a Kansan.

May you and your congregation know God’s abiding love, and may King’s legacy live forever in our land. Good health and God bless.

- Kathryn Stewart, Blue Springs

Don’t erase past

I have been reflecting on history as we are looking at it now. Names are being disassociated from things they are noted for: William Rockhill Nelson from the newspaper he founded, J.C. Nichols from the Plaza and other developments.

These men, while not socially progressive, served as catalysts for Kansas City growth. Denying these facts is not correcting what they didn’t do. It is history and should be treated as such, with their flaws noted for future generations to see how the present came to be.

Progress in society is built upon history, good and bad. We learn from mistakes, ours and others. I suspect the above men’s primary motive was profit not segregation — Nelson, what would sell the most papers, and Nichols, where could he sell the most real estate for most money.

Let’s not rewrite or hide history. Update and add to it.

- Ernest L. Dibal, Kansas City

Out front

In a world that seems to be falling apart with violence, disease, political destruction and turmoil, The Kansas City Star saw fit to devote nearly its entire front page to the Chiefs on Monday. I can only say one thing: Thank you, thank you, thank you.

- Fran Abram, Overland Park