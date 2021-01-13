Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: Afraid of election fraud? Work the polls and learn the truth

I worked it

The results of the 2016 election left me in shock. There were calls of a rigged election then, and I found myself wondering if it was possible.

Instead of fomenting an insurrection and calling for violence, I volunteered as an election worker. To me, it was common sense to get inside the process to see for myself. As someone who worked two elections this year, I can say there is no possibility of systematic fraud.

I was not sure what to expect when I volunteered. I knew I would be working with people who did not share my political beliefs, and that worried me. In a time of extreme polarization, I thought there would be tension among volunteers representing different political parties.

The truth is every poll worker is there to ensure a free and fair election. While we might support different candidates, we all shared food, stories of our families and a core belief that we were there to ensure everyone who wants to exercise the right to vote has that ability.

The lie these supposed public servants keep shilling is an insult to every election worker. They should all be ashamed, selling their integrity for money.

- Victoria Mayer, Kansas City

Just say it

Sen. Roy Blunt stated on national TV: “Now, my personal view is that the president touched the hot stove on Wednesday and is unlikely to touch it again.” (Jan. 10, KansasCity.com, “Sen. Blunt calls Trump’s actions ‘reckless,’ but says president should not resign”)

But the president is the hot stove, and Blunt touches it again and again by not speaking the simple truth: Joe Biden won the election fair and square. Blunt owes his constituents the truth by stating this on national TV.

He could also give thanks to the true patriots who worked long and hard in the midst of the pandemic to make this election free and fair, with the greatest number of legal votes ever cast and counted in American history.

- Deborah Zemke, Columbia, Missouri

Correct remedy

Sen. Josh Hawley supported the big lie of phantom election fraud by leading objections to duly certified electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania when Congress met last week. His actions gave aid and comfort to the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The 14th Amendment, Section 3, provides a remedy for this egregious act by Hawley It allows for him to be removed from his position in Congress by a two-thirds vote of the House and the Senate.

As a retired military officer, I urge the Missouri congressional delegation to support a resolution to remove Hawley from Congress.

- Robert Tormey, Escondido, California