Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss terrorists at the Capitol, honorable Romney and US tragedies

Terrorists, period

The front-page headline in Thursday’s Star was “Mob storms US Capitol.” Really? “Domestic terrorists storm Capitol” is more like it.

They did more than disrupt congressional meetings. I consider this treason, and there were almost no arrests.

It is shameful and unbelievable what we saw Wednesday. I am ashamed for our country.

- Gary Butcher Jr., Shawnee

Fence him in

Sen. Josh Hawley got interrupted Wednesday. He was leading a vote he knew he couldn’t win for a congressional commission that most members of his own Senate caucus didn’t want. Then rioters took over the U.S. Capitol, and he had to stop. As soon as he could, Hawley started back in again, making time for false claims about Pennsylvania’s election.

Now, I’m as proud of my state as Missourians are of theirs and don’t like to hear it slandered. If I had a dog that bit the neighbors, I’d keep him in my own yard.

- Jack Romig, Huff’s Church, Pennsylvania

Three options

I was dismayed by Sen. Roger Marshall’s two votes Wednesday to overturn voters’ choice for president. Marshall’s votes offered aid and comfort to the pro-President Donald Trump terrorists who attacked the Capitol. Accordingly, I view those votes as nothing less than seditious.

Despite Marshall’s tweet condemning the attacking mob, I do not buy his earlier assertion that he wants to protect the integrity of the election process. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud. None. Attempts to prove otherwise have been universally rejected in the courts.

So, what is behind his votes? I see only three possibilities: craven politics, ignorance of the facts or simple gullibility. None of these reassures Kansans that our new senator will serve us well.

- Richard Hathaway, Olathe

He’s no Romney

I was deeply saddened to hear Sen. Josh Hawley talk out of both sides of his mouth about so-called “election fraud” during the Electoral College confirmation.

I’m sure he’s heard about his complicity with President Donald Trump on the attack on the nation’s Capitol. He is placing his political agenda over what’s good for our country and state. He is jeopardizing his career if he thinks Americans and Missourians have not seen his raised fist on world TV, supporting the rioters, blinded by Trump’s greed for power and control.

Hawley is inviting rebellion whether he wants to or not. His disloyalty to the truth helped spur this insurgence and assault on America. He is aiding and abetting a criminal with his conspiracy theories. He needs to step down now.

Why are there not more men of integrity such as Sen. Mitt Romney? That man is a hero and an inspiration to the American political system, which Hawley will never understand.

Hawley does not represent me, as I am appalled by his behavior and lack of understanding of what it means to be a person of decency, honor and truth.

- Robert Miller, Kansas City

A sad answer

Although it was not published at the time, I submitted a letter to the editor to The Star after the last presidential election that asked the question:

The tragedy of Sept. 1,2001, which united our country, or the 2016 election: Which event will prove to be the bigger threat to our more perfect union?

Sadly, the events of Jan. 6, 2021, answered that question.

- Debra Ahern, Smithville

Could have been

I am really sad to think about how much better off the country would be if we had Claire McCaskill and Barbara Bollier in the U.S. Senate now instead of the self-serving Sens. Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall.

It’s truly tragic.

- Melissa Keller, Overland Park

History lesson

It never ceases to gall me when I hear a Republican refer to the GOP as “the party of Abraham Lincoln.” For those who don’t know their American history, the Republican Party in the 1860s was the progressive party. The Democrats were based mainly in the South and believed in the institution of slavery.

If Lincoln were alive today, he would definitely be a Democrat.

- Shawn Considine, Independence