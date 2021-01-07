Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Josh Hawley’s judgment, Jessica Mast’s death, KC homeless raid

Time to go

Sen. Josh Hawley’s political ambitions and poor judgment over the last few days should disqualify his continued presence as a U.S. Senator from Missouri. His immediate resignation would be appropriate.

- Paul Comerford, Blue Springs

Not today’s spirit

Our front-line health care workers have been battling a deadly pandemic for more than nine months. From the beginning of this crisis, the plan was to not overwhelm the health care system. The public was encouraged to take steps to help this effort. It is not hard to see that we are losing that battle. Americans on the front lines need and deserve your help.

On Dec. 7, 1941, my uncle was on the USS Tennessee when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. Starting then and for 1,346 days, he and more than 12 million other Americans dodged bullets to protect their fellow countrymen.

A large number of us now will not even wear masks to protect their fellow Americans. If World War II were up to these people, I have a feeling that we might be speaking Japanese now.

- Roger L. Moore, St. Joseph

Protect children

The people of Missouri demand justice for Jessica Mast.

Ethan Mast and Kourtney Aumen of Lincoln, Missouri, are charged with second-degree murder in the death of 4-year-old Jessica, with possible sentences of 10 to 30 years. (Dec. 28, KansasCity.com, “Parents arrested after 4-year-old dies in beating by neighbors, Missouri police say”) That means they could be free before Jessica’s brother, also allegedly tortured, turns 13. We believe the age of the victim and nature of this crime warrant harsher consequences than the current charges allow.

Recently, a judge from the same 30th Circuit Court responsible for prosecuting Mast and Aumen approved a plea deal that freed Aaron and Petie Schwartz after they pleaded guilty to third-degree child molestation of their 13-year-old sister. The men returned to the home, where they allegedly abused her again before being sent to prison for probation violations.

We seek special attention to Jessica’s case from those with power to protect our children from predators such as Mast and Aumen, who misused religion to avoid first-degree murder charges. We urge the state to appoint a special prosecutor, who wouldn’t be influenced by political interests that allowed the Schwartz brothers to walk free. Otherwise, we expect Benton County Prosecutor Karen Woodley and Judge Mark Pilley to ensure that Mast and Aumen never walk in our communities again.

- John Acosta, Founder, Justice for Jessica, Clinton, Missouri

Not a solution

Let me get this straight: In late 2018, paid workers with our beloved city’s health department poured bleach onto food destined for poor people, fearing it had been prepared and stored improperly by volunteers. Now, it seems someone told the Kansas City Police Department’s finest to confiscate — I mean, clean up — certain homeless folks’ winter clothing on the eve of a major snowstorm, with fatal results. (Jan. 5, 1A, “Death fuels call for end to sweeps of homeless camp”) I would say it sounds Dickensian, but this might be too grim, even for the creator of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Homelessness can be hard to resolve. I do not envy city workers who likely have few resources to offer those among us who are most in need. Yet people who are homeless are people. They are U.S. citizens with rights, just like those of us who are housed.

I urge Mayor Quinton Lucas, the police department and all other stakeholders to address these issues, today. People’s lives outweigh every other concern.

- Janice Stallings, Kansas City

Do better in 2021

2020 is over, and one of the many ways we hope 2021 is better is our political climate.

Let’s hope:

▪ We embrace the outcome of the national election and don’t start talk of impeachment or “resistance” on day one. Let’s hope all of the losing party attends the inauguration.

▪ We get our news from more than one source. Let’s hope the media strike a better balance in reporting. Be journalists and not partisan activists.

▪ People will vote across party lines. In the last elections, I saw many homes with four or five yard signs from one party, likely without knowing all of the candidates’ stances and likely not knowing the stances of their opponents. Let’s learn what the candidates stand for before voting for them. Let’s hope The Star Editorial Board exhibits that behavior in its endorsements and gives them real meaning by not having a large majority of endorsements for one party.

▪ Let’s not display signs and bumper stickers with with offensive or inappropriate language in our neighborhoods where our children walk and play.

▪ Let’s not conduct endless investigations. Let’s give the election winners a chance.

America is the greatest country, and together we can overcome any challenge.

- Dave Shull, Lenexa