Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss Golubski’s side and anti-democracy Hawley and Marshall

Then prove it

Though usually not admissible as evidence in court, polygraphs, or “lie detectors,” are still very much used by public and private investigators, for business background checks and more. It is time for former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski to volunteer to take a polygraph test, tell his truth and be free of all the multiple accusations of rape, coercion and other misconduct that have been leveled at him — if that is possible. (Jan. 3, 19A, “Why is Roger Golubski, an accused rapist and former KCK cop, still walking around free?”)

- Richard Marien, Overland Park

Our say coming

This past weekend, we learned Kansas Sen.-elect Roger Marshall has joined Missouri’s Sen. Josh Hawley and others in the movement to promote themselves as future presidential candidates or whatever. They, along with President Donald Trump, are more concerned about their own futures than about the future of our country.

The news media should cease publishing their pictures and reporting on their self-centered publicity stunts. It is disgusting to see our senators ignoring the will of the people in promoting their own agendas.

The next time they are up for reelection (not soon enough) will give us opportunities to record our displeasure.

- Harold Wears, Lowry City, Missouri

Moving fast

Within one hour of swearing an oath to support and protect the U.S. Constitution, Sen. Roger Marshall sent out a letter asking people to donate money to put President Donald Trump above the welfare of the United States.

Marshall’s letter stated: “I wanted to make sure you’d seen my statement about why I’m objecting to Electoral College certification of states … that have clear election integrity issues.” He made this statement with no facts or proof of any election integrity issues.

Marshall went on to talk about being a doctor and using facts to make a diagnosis and to lead with his heart. Didn’t Marshall downplay the seriousness of the coronavirus for months? Didn’t Marshall tell people to take hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19 without any evidence that it was effective? Didn’t Marshall refuse to wear a mask at many indoor events, when as a doctor he would know masks protect the wearers and others? Wasn’t it Marshall who held superspreader events while running for Senate?

It does not appear that Roger Marshall is really concerned about defending the health of the people of Kansas. His concerns are to further his own political career and appease Trump.

- Karen Bradfield, Lenexa

Not a shock

I’m embarrassed to live in a state whose newly elected U.S. senator, Roger Marshall, is joining Sen. Josh Hawley and 10 others in an anti-democratic attempt to override the vote of the people in the 2020 presidential election. They all want to be the next Republican candidate for president by being as Trumpish — or even more so — than King Donald.

The attack on voting integrity, championed for years by Kris Kobach, has produced not one shred of evidence of systematic voter fraud in any state. Dozens of baseless lawsuits have been tossed or ruled against, many by Trump-appointed judges. The Supreme Court, with a solid Trump majority of conservatives, has twice refused to even consider them.

Still, these senators and dozens of U.S. representatives persist in this dangerous assault. They claim to be protecting and preserving democracy when the opposite is true. Their actions seek to overturn the will of the people. They are bringing shame on themselves and constituents who support their actions.

Trump and many Republicans are just sore losers. Their efforts to suppress voters across America failed, and now they want to steal the election. I’m amazed, appalled and saddened but not surprised.

- Scott D. Roby, Lenexa