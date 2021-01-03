Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss defending J.C. Nichols, sanctity of life and tax unfairness

Nichols’ vision

In this age when statues are dismantled, streets and buildings are renamed and classical literature is attacked, Kansas City could stand out from other cities by using this opportunity to learn about our history.

In particular, I would like to defend J.C. Nichols. He was a visionary, a city planner and a savvy businessman. Without his contributions, our “city of fountains” would not be as beautiful. Nichols put restrictive codes on neighborhoods he developed because his clientele wanted restrictions. If we are blaming Nichols for racism, should we not also blame those people who wanted to move into neighborhoods that had covenants?

Besides being a developer, Nichols served as a trustee of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art from 1926 to 1950. Because he believed in the validity of art of all peoples, our museum became more diverse than any other historical art museum in the country with collections representing people from Africa and Asia as well as Europe and the Americas. When the Nelson-Atkins opened in 1933, no other art museum had a collection of Native American art.

Before we change street names, tear down statues, ban texts and cast judgment on people who came before us, let’s learn from our history.

- Kristie C. Wolferman, Kansas City

Smoke competition

In honor of my hometown’s strongest cultural export, I suggest renaming the Chiefs the Kansas City Burnt Ends.

- Sophie Unterman, New Orleans

To the kitchen

Regarding ideas for a new name for the Chiefs, remember the axiom, “There is no ‘i’ in team.” Therefore, I say drop the “i” and rename our beloved football team the Kansas City Chefs.

Kansas City is known for great barbecue and world-class chefs, and a gridiron is literally a tool for cooking meat, so let’s celebrate our culinary culture by changing the Chiefs to the Chefs. Rebranding would require minor editing, and few would be offended by this proposed name change.

Now, about the tomahawk chop …

- Patrick McGarry, Overland Park

It isn’t hatred

I want to see a nation that tries to understand more and vilify less. I’m opposed to executing Lisa Montgomery. But I want to focus on the items The Star Editorial Board has published passionately defending this one life. (Dec. 30, KansasCity.com, “‘Unconscionable’: Is Kansan Lisa Montgomery the kind of person who should be executed?”)

Board members believe her one life to be worth saving , despite her clearly dangerous capacity. They are fighting for someone capable of horrible things to be given a chance to live — and I’m with them, because I, like the board, believe her life is precious and sacred.

Now look at the work of those in the pro-life movement. Their passion for unborn life — which they believe to be precious, sacred, full of potential and completely innocent of the kind of atrocities committed by Montgomery — blows The Star’s concerns out of the water. Why? Because they are convinced that every unborn life is as precious as Montgomery’s.

Yet that belief yields them stigmas such as “woman haters” and “anti-women’s health” from some.

Why not try to understand why those such as the editorial board members believe that a murderer’s life is precious and why more than half the nation favors further restriction on abortion? It’s the same issue: the same fight for life, not hatred. Let’s understand each other.

- Doug Longstaff, Topeka

Today, as always

The Kansas City Star Editorial Board asked why many Republicans oppose enhanced emergency aid beyond the paltry $600 per person in COVID-19 relief payments. (Dec. 29, 7A, “Will GOP nix COVID aid that Hawley, Trump and Democrats are seeking?”) I look to history for answers.

Typically and historically, wealthy landowners were/are those in positions of power deciding the allocation of resources. For example, after an unseasonably mild fall, 1830-1831 produced severe winter months accumulating layer upon layer of heavy snow, leaving many Washington, D.C., residents woefully unprepared. Congressional legislators discussed providing firewood for the Georgetown poor. Wealthy then-Rep. James Polk opposed the measure, “lest it develop a lamentable tendency on the part of poor people to look for relief.” Sound familiar?

Today, the wealthy pass legislation for deductions of the “three-martini lunch” and the full depreciation of personal jets. They shifted the tax burden unto the backs of the middle class. For decades, the top tier for income taxes was at least 70% and under President Dwight Eisenhower was 90%. Much of the wealth generated by the country’s incredible resources (including laborers) is deposited in tax havens overseas. Meanwhile, millions are out of work.

You ask why? I believe it is harbored in the DNA of the souls of the wealthy.

- Angela Schieferecke, Prairie Village

Lesson to learn

For the last 30 years, I’ve had the privilege to educate Missouri students about our government, including what is necessary to maintain a strong democracy. A powerful example of the integrity and character required of our leaders was John Adams stepping down after losing a bitter election to Thomas Jefferson. It was the first peaceful transfer of power after a loss and was one of the early, great moments in American history. Adams placed his country before himself. Our democracy survived when it could have easily failed.

Sen. Josh Hawley’s actions to challenge the 2020 presidential election undermine this essential lesson and endanger the very roots of our democracy. I am appalled and grieved that a Missouri senator, who fully knows the legitimacy of the election, is playing politics for future political gain. This lack of character and integrity is disheartening.

Until now, our system of checks and balances has held, and I believe it will continue to do so, but it is weakened. If Hawley continues with this action, we, as patriot Missourians, should not forget it.

- Susanne Mitko, 2009 -2010 Missouri Teacher of the Year, Kansas City