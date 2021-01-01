Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss police chases, vaccine rollout and Nashville bomber’s fame

No chase, no peril

What poppycock. The Star Editorial Board has embarrassed itself by suggesting the remedy for police chases that kill innocent bystanders is to increase the penalty for fleeing in a stolen vehicle. (Dec. 30, 10A, “Fleeing stolen truck kills KCK couple. Will lawmakers act?”)

Ha. So you have just stolen a vehicle. The police notice, and you decide to just sit there because you now know fleeing is a felony. Like stealing isn’t?

The real problem here is tied up in the abuse of police power. Too many police officers choose the profession for the power it gives them.

If you are sitting in a turbo-charged behemoth with 454 cubic inches of motor plus a siren, and a scofflaw — any scofflaw — starts to flee, you are going to hit the gas pedal and pursue. This is why you joined. Public safety be damned.

Unless the fleeing vehicle contains a proven murderer or active kidnapper, a police officer should merely watch it drive away. Sure it hurts your ego. But these thieves will appear again in a day or two and probably be captured easily, and without loss of life or limb.

The only sensible policy is don’t chase. The editorial board should be ashamed.

- Ron Platt, Overland Park

Roll it out

If we are at war with the coronavirus as our current president has remarked, why hasn’t his task force headed by Vice President Mike Pence added the military in the distribution and administration of the vaccine to the public? Why is this nation not using the National Guard to help get out the product that was developed during Operation Warp Speed, which seems to have dropped to a very slow speed?

This country has outstanding medical workers, both civilian (who are getting worn to a frazzle) and military. Should we not be using all our resources to help get the vaccine to the masses?

- Larry Miller, Overland Park

A beginning?

What a breath of fresh air to hear your paper take responsibility for its history of racism. (Dec. 20, 1A, “The truth in black and white”) I tend to believe your sincerity because you consulted the Black community for examples, and because you were specific in citing examples how the paper treated the Black community unjustly, by commission and by omission.

In these times when standing up and being responsible for one’s words and actions, rather than trying to justify them, is so rarely seen, your apology stands out.

The Black community has endured an enormous amount of wrongdoing to forgive. May this open a window for some some tiny bit of that forgiveness.

- Anne Loughrey, Ocracoke, North Carolina

Wish fulfilled

The front page of the Tuesday Star featured an Associated Press story about the Nashville bomber, with a headline quoting him: “Nashville bomber to neighbor: The world ‘is never going to forget me’”

After his horrific act, the AP and The Star publish his name, his backstory and his photo? How does this make sense? This could encourage other deranged folks to “immortalize” themselves through domestic terrorist acts.

I wish the news would refer to the person as the “suspect” or “perpetrator” and not sensationalize him by putting his name and photo in the newspaper and broadcast media. This makes no sense to me.

- Dan Payton, Olathe

Look at me!

Move over, Kris Kobach: Sen. Josh Hawley is now the GOP’s champion grandstander. (Dec. 31, 8A, “For shame: Sen. Josh Hawley’s plan to challenge Biden victory desperate — and dangerous”)

- Donald Moore, Overland Park