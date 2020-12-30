Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss overturning elections, Trump’s legacy and reporting KC COVID

What could be

The prevailing expectation is the Electoral College count will be challenged by Republicans on Jan. 6 under the Electoral Count Act of 1887. Because the House will have a Democratic majority, the challenge is expected to fail.

But what if the Republicans had flipped just a few more House seats in the election? They would have majorities in both houses of Congress. Would they have overturned the presidential election in that case?

Regardless of which party you support, this seems like madness. Do our presidential elections now hang in the balance depending on which party controls Congress? If so, what is the point of voting?

- Terry Putney, Prairie Village

Only in principle

The headline on Thomas L. Friedman’s column in Monday’s Star read, “Principled Republicans have a grand opportunity.” (7A)

With Donald President Trump as their leader for the last four years, isn’t “principled Republicans” now an oxymoron?

- Larry Schaffer, Kansas City

Legacy sealed

I found Monday’s front-page story, “Trump signs funding bill, averts federal shutdown,” interesting in two ways: First, why did the Republican congressional aide feel the need for anonymity in reporting the signing of the bill to Associated Press reporters? Second, Sen. Pat Toomey’s comment that President Donald Trump “wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he’ll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire.”

Newsflash: No danger here — regardless of the signing, Trump will be remembered for all the chaos he has created, along with dividing the nation even further than it was before his term, advocating conspiracy theories, poor leadership and many more negative traits.

- Richard Moore, Liberty

Money, mouth

Now that President Donald Trump has signed the new coronavirus relief bill, we’re going to start hearing from Republicans about fiscal responsibility. I’ve done some research, and it seems we cannot refuse the stimulus checks or return the money to the Treasury Department, as you fiscally responsible Republicans would do because you say you don’t want your children or grandchildren to face our national debt.

Since you fiscally responsible people want to refuse the money, pick a charity and donate your portion of the stimulus. Or you can even give the money to your favorite Republican running for office in the next election. This would stamp out the socialism you’re all so worried about.

On the massive so-called voter fraud some of you think is going on, I suggest that you join the process and become an election judge the next election cycle so you can report that rigging you think is going on to your local election board — because you actually saw it. All you have to do is fill out an affidavit and sign your name, and the voter fraud will be investigated. It would be so patriotic of you to stamp out the corruption.

- Donna Cox, Kansas City

In the loop

I read and appreciate the daily local and state updates about the COVID-19 pandemic in The Kansas City Star to stay informed of the numbers infected and deceased.

Now that we have the good news of the vaccines being administered, could you add a daily story about the totals of those vaccinated, and update the numbers and other information regularly concerning groups receiving the vaccine?

- David S. Evans, Kansas City