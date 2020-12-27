Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss calling the cops, Vicky Hartzler, and a Chiefs renaming idea

A big ask

Now that we have a COVID-19 vaccine, can we start working on one for stupidity?

- Teddi Oppenheimer, Overland Park

Show real love

Conservatives rightly support the military and police but wrongly deny the poor assistance, the sick health care, the worker wage increases, the immigrants a home and the oppressed justice.

It is easy to support those who can do something for you, but the real test of love of neighbor is to support those who could never do anything for you.

- Thomas Krause, Kansas City

No, not equal

Congratulations on The Star’s commitment to do a deep dive into our city’s history of racial discrimination and destruction. (Dec. 20, 1A, “The Truth in Black and White.”) It was timely and courageous.

I was also happy to see that Colleen Hernandez is on your new advisory board. (Dec. 20, 21A, “Star forms advisory group to ensure fair, inclusive coverage of communities of color”) She is a visionary, compassionate and practical, who is unafraid of doing the hard work to change the world. She has spent her career trying to protect and serve the most vulnerable in her community and the nation.

I live at a small lake near Kansas City International Airport. Not long ago on our Weatherby Lake community Facebook page, the wife of a veteran shared that the police have been called on her husband numerous times for walking along Eastside Drive for daily exercise. He is a person of color. Lots of people walk in our community, including me and my husband. No one has ever called the cops on us.

It’s 2020, and we all still have so much to learn.

- Lynn Hinkle Roberts, Weatherby Lake

Let’s do better

Thank you to The Star for its extensive examination of its own history of racism and discrimination. I am heartened to see my local paper putting forth a strong commitment to equity, owning its past failures and striving to do better now and in the future.

I hope that this series and this commitment inspire individuals to do the same in their own lives.

- Gabe Downey, Lawrence

To good use

My husband and I are also among the people who don’t need the pandemic relief checks the government may be mailing out soon. (Dec. 24, 1A, “Virus relief bill morphs into test of GOP loyalty”) But we can do something about it, and you can, too.

Donate the money to Harvesters or another food bank. Support struggling small businesses and contribute to their GoFundMe pages. Tip your barber or stylist or server $100. Contact a social service agency to find out how to donate the money where it’s needed most.

There will be plenty of opportunities. It’s not too late to give away money that others need more than you do.

- Leslie Glenn, Overland Park

‘Mismanaged,’ huh?

Let me get this straight. Our U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler is glad that no aid went to “poorly managed states like New York and California” because their governors instituted lockdowns to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, while her state of Missouri “kept people working.” (Dec. 23, 1A, “Congress approves $600 checks but no aid for states”) I believe Hartzler should look at a few population density maps before she speaks.

New York and California have large population densities in and around their cities, with not too much elsewhere. Compare that to little ol’ Missouri, where the highest density in our two main cities is 2,900-plus people per square mile (Kansas City) and more than 5,200 per square mile (St. Louis). There are a few blips — parts of my city have high densities because of the University of Central Missouri — but it’s mostly a rural population here, as opposed to New York or California. That’s a lot of social distancing room.

Of course there is a greater need to lock down places where social distancing is more difficult. Missouri has more room, hence more leeway to reopen our state.

That said, this virus has damaged our state to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. Throwing shade on other states won’t keep our own from withering.

- Lisa Gulick, Warrensburg, Missouri

Not me, me first

As a fellow physician, I found it remarkable that Roger Marshall, current U.S. congressman and U.S. senator-elect, has gone from being one of the last Kansans to wear a face mask to one of the first to receive the new COVID-19 vaccine, as he publicized via a Facebook video.

You can’t make this stuff up.

- James B. Neiburger, Stilwell, Kansas

Straight shooters

How about renaming the Chiefs the Kansas City Arrows? Has that name been considered? It would retain the links to franchise history while appropriately jettisoning the offensive Chiefs name.

Arrows are instruments of aggression, precision, commitment, performance and success. They are used by many hunters and sportsmen, not just Native American cultures. The omnipresent logos and the widely recognized stadium name would have to be changed minimally, if at all. Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Arrows.

Many of Patrick Mahomes’ passes pierce the air like arrows and find their targets with remarkable accuracy. Using these tools takes great focus and daring, traits honed by the combatants on the field and admired by their fans.

Give it some thought, Chiefs leaders. It has a nice ring, eh?

- Tim Hull, Overland Park