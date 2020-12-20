Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss the value of military service, leadership lessons and COVID

Veteran values

As a veteran of the 1950s era, I would like to thank Hy-Vee for a delicious breakfast this past Veterans Day and for the veterans coin that came with it. It will be a memory I treasure.

In my mind, there should be more veterans. I personally feel our country made a mistake by ending the draft. You might enter the military as a child, but you leave it as an adult.

A good part of military training is learning to respect authority, which is missing today. A good many young people today have no discipline. With training and direction, we would have fewer youths in gangs and with police records.

As Americans, we have the responsibility to direct, not divide. And as Christians, we have the responsibility to help people to find God.

- Charles McVey, Raytown

Lessons heeded?

As former superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, I oversaw religious, moral and civic training for students and teachers. What are the civic lessons we are teaching the young? The behaviors of some leaders when they lose an election say:

You can contest the results and ignore the Supreme Court.

You can ignore the U.S. Constitution.

You can remain silent, sending a message that you condone rioting, fighting, intimidating and threatening to harm or kill the people affiliated with the person elected. My father taught me that grave sins are those of omission — not speaking up to do the right thing.

You will not step away from office with grace or gratitude for the calling to serve for the term of that position.

You can hold rallies while ignoring social distancing and wearing masks for the common good.

Isn’t it time we focus on decency, integrity, community and care for other people? So many members of Congress seem sinfully silent in the face of the atrocious behaviors we have been witnessing.

Ad astra per aspera, or to the stars through difficulties, is the Kansas state motto. Let us teach by speaking respectfully, acting nonviolently and caring for all people and creation.

- Anne Shepard, Atchison, Kansas

Where credit’s due

So we are supposed to thank Sen. Josh Hawley for doing his job? (Dec. 18, 8A, “If you get a second COVID-19 relief check, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley deserves credit”) Democrats should be given credit for any coronavirus relief Americans receive. For months, Republicans did nothing. Democrats passed a bill in May. Republicans just sat there. They would still be doing nothing if not for the Georgia election.

The Star’s editorial was a lot of nonsense. Hawley is just like all other Republicans: If I don’t need it, you can’t have it.

- Cathy Allen, Monrovia, California