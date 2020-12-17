Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss shipping strangeness, leftist extremism and Roger Marshall

They get around

No wonder deliveries of packages are slow.

I am still waiting for an order from Barnes & Noble being shipped via UPS that should have been here days ago. It originated in New Jersey on the afternoon of Dec. 8. On Dec. 10, it left the UPS Mail Innovations facility in Kansas City en route to the U.S. Postal Service for what was called “induction.” It was transferred to the post office in Overland Park at 6:10 p.m. the same day. At 6:22 p.m. Dec. 12, it was processed by the post office in Des Moines, Iowa! At 4:33 a.m. the next day, it was accepted by the post office in Kansas City, Kansas. What’s going on?

I ordered something from a store in Lawrence early last week and, according to the store, my package also took a side trip to Des Moines.

- Linda F. Wilson, Overland Park

Democrats’ folly

I’m a registered Democrat, certainly a “Never Trumper.” I’m deeply frustrated and disgusted with many Democratic and progressive leaders on several points:

▪ They should have vocally condemned violence by protesters supporting Black Lives Matter and similar causes. They should have said, “Martin Luther King Jr. opposed violence in protests, and we stand with him.” (Yes, others may have been the violent ones, but our side should speak out clearly on this.)

▪ They should have vocally condemned the slogan “defund the police.” To most people, that sounds like “eliminate the police.” “Fund community-support policing” would be infinitely better.

▪ They should have vocally condemned the takeover of six blocks in Seattle by protesters. Taking over any part of the country is simply not OK.

▪ They should say plainly, “We strongly support secure borders.” They don’t need to support a wall and can strongly oppose abuses at the border, but we must all vocally support secure borders.

These leaders almost gave the election to President Donald Trump, and they hurt Democrats badly in other races. The concept of “law and order” was taken from Democrats and handed to Trump. Failure to say these critical things makes Democrats look terrible and drives many decent people crazy — even to supporting Trump.

- Bernard Brown, Westwood

Mask sense

I just finished reading a story about a Missouri school where nearly half of the 1,000 students are in quarantine. The wearing of masks there is not mandatory.

That simply amazes me. How can people anywhere be so casual about something so deadly? The United States has already seen 300,000 deaths and counting.

I was at a gas station Friday, and I asked a fellow customer where his mask was. He replied, “In my pocket.”

Come on, folks. This pandemic isn’t going to go away till we all wear masks and practice social distancing. Some people say wearing a mask violates their individual freedoms. Well, I say you are violating my individual freedoms by endangering my personal health and all others whom you come in contact with.

Wise up, people. We’re all in this together.

- Marshall Cruce, Cleveland, Missouri

Real leadership

It is very disappointing that Sen.-elect Roger Marshall joined those questioning the validity of our recent presidential election. It seems certain that Marshall needs to better understand leadership principles. For one thing, leadership is helping constituents see the facts for what they are, not pandering to curry favor.

One can be sure that Marshall will do all he can for his Republican base, primarily in rural Kansas, where farmers and ranchers receive generous government subsidies. Is this not socialism? Oh, but that’s OK, because it is rural.

Marshall’s campaign was one of the most negative I’ve ever seen, with a constant barrage of innuendo and half-truths about his opponent. It revealed to me a dark side that one would not expect in a physician.

Party above all? Perhaps we should rethink that idea.

- Herman Kirkpatrick, Leawood