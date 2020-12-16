Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss renaming the Chiefs, Mike Pompeo’s parties and KCFD racism

More royalty

Regarding The Star Editorial Board’s suggestion to rename the Chiefs, may I suggest the Monarchs? (Dec. 15, 7A, “Cleveland Indians’ decision puts pressure on the Chiefs”)

- Stephen Rogers, Shawnee

Pompeo’s record

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s parting gift to the nation’s capital is a new/old slogan: “Let them eat cake — and spread COVID-19.”

Star Views newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversation in Kansas City. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While the pandemic rages, Pompeo holds a host of indoor parties, violating the State Department’s guidelines to avoid “non-mission critical events.” Mask-wearing and social distancing are nearly impossible to enforce while food and drinks are consumed. The galas are an offense to the hard-pressed health care workers trying to keep the deadly pandemic from overwhelming our hospitals — and to countries around the globe struggling to control this epidemiological and economic plague.

Last week, daily COVID-19 deaths topped 3,000 in the United States, more American lives lost than in 9/11 or on D-Day. The U.S. is among the top in world fatality rates and the proportion of citizens infected. Pro-democracy activists around the globe cringe as autocrats cheer the administration’s efforts to overturn legitimate election results.

Pompeo supported firing the Department of State’s inspector general in May during investigations into Pompeo’s questionable practices. Still refusing to cooperate with said investigations, Pompeo helped usher a second acting inspector general out the door.

When this hardened politico returns to Kansas, I hope his sorry record prevents him from seeing public service ever again.

- Charlotte Roe, Berthoud, Colorado

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Phone nuisances

I note that the attorneys general of Missouri and Kansas, along with 15 others, signed onto the frivolous lawsuit attempting to overturn the presidential election. The Supreme Court swiftly knocked it down Friday.

In the meantime, I received no fewer than six robocalls in five hours that day, breaking federal and state “no call” laws. They included scams falsely claiming that my Social Security would be cut off, that my Amazon and Apple accounts had been hacked and that there was a warrant for my arrest.

If these attorneys general would focus on stopping the crimes being committed in their states and stop playing national politics, it would be a much better use of our tax dollars.

- James Martin, Prairie Village

Eyes not open

Kudos for The Star’s series on racism in the Kansas City Fire Department. (Dec. 8, 1A, “Bias keeps Black firefighters from reaching top ranks”) Since The Star has not published any rebuttals from the firefighters’ union, I can only assume the allegations must not be in dispute.

This is a stain on the city. Where were the union, former city manager Troy Schulte, former Mayor Sly James and the City Council over the last decade? Why have these problems been allowed to exist through two contract negotiations with the union? Were Schulte and James so out of touch that they had no idea there were problems? Why has the union been so quiet about the unequal treatment of its members?

City Council members seem to be very involved with contracts at the new airport terminal project. Why aren’t they equally concerned with the fire department contract and the work rules that allowed the racism to persist?

We are all looking forward to The Star’s followup on the failures of the union and previous city officials on this matter. Follow the money.

- John Wopata, Kansas City

Echoed words

How about this for the opening line to President Joe Biden’s inaugural speech: “Our long national nightmare is over.”

- Rick Pittman, Merriam