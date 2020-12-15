Letters to the Editor Anger, fear from KC readers over MO, KS officials joining Texas’ try to overturn election

Time for prayer

I am a patriotic veteran who is embarrassed by the behavior and rhetoric of my president, who acts like a 5-year-old who has lost his toy. No one took his toy — he just lost it. He lost his toy because he turned so many people against him.

As a 12-plus-year election worker, I am deeply offended by my president who attacked the loyalty, dedication, integrity and patriotism of the many Republicans, Democrats and independents who worked the election. I blame my president for lack of leadership against COVID-19. I am disappointed in my president who viciously attacks anyone who boldly speaks the truth against him.

In this moment, where is the John McCain, the Bobby Kennedy or the Martin Luther King Jr. who will stand up for what is right? Are they afraid of my president, the bully?

I am ashamed of my president, whom I voted for not once, but twice. His selfish behavior and rhetoric are toxic for our country. I now have become afraid of what my president might do to sabotage the transition of the presidency.

I will continue to pray for my president. Please, God, help my president find humility.

- Will Miller, Mission

Angry and sad

I am deeply angry with the Republican members of Congress and the state attorneys general who participated in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempt to get the Supreme Court to overthrow the November election. (Dec. 13, 8A, “Dismissed election case pushed debunked claims”)

I am most angry with U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall of Kansas’ 1st District, who is now senator-elect. I hate that our state will be represented in the Senate by such an unpatriotic person who obviously puts his loyalty to President Donald Trump over his loyalty to our nation. Perhaps saddest of all, Marshall knows very well that most Kansans will support him in any such pro-Trump effort.

Just one more iteration of the time-worn phrase: “What’s the matter with Kansas?”

- Don W. Wilson, Overland Park

Only two words

There are no words that can express the total embarrassment I feel living in a state where our attorney general supported the ridiculous Texas lawsuit put before the Supreme Court. Do none of the Republicans in this country realize they are letting a small-minded “man who would be king” undermine our democracy?

All I can say is, I’m scared.

- Karen Bonner, Kansas City

Who’s afraid?

President Donald Trump lost; President-elect Joe Biden won. Fair and square. Elections are embodied in our history, and have been for nearly 250 years. Why the Trumpers won’t accept this and move on is the mystery of the century.

In my view, the reason so many Republican politicians signed onto the losing Texas lawsuit is that they were afraid of violence aimed at them and their families. If true, what a sad commentary on our current situation.

- Michael L. Pandzik, Shawnee

Prove sincerity

Many public officials elected in November joined Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his petition to the U.S. Supreme Court alleging massive fraud in the Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin elections, which would have denied President-elect Joe Biden his victory.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has stated he has seen no evidence of fraud that would alter the outcome of these elections. However, if these politicians know of, or believe that, massive fraud did occur, they should not tarnish their reputations by accepting the benefits of what they believe was a fraudulent election. They should promptly resign.

- Carl Krauss, Olathe