Letters: KC readers discuss kids' mask wisdom, Schmitt's embarrassment and learning to work

Mouths of babes

Throughout this pandemic, my grandchildren have been great about wearing face masks when they go out in public, to school or to day care, even the 2 1/2 year old. But I particularly want to share a couple of stories my daughter, Katie, recently recounted.

After she picks up her kindergartner, Ada, from school, Katie often reminds Ada that she can remove her mask because she forgets she’s still wearing it.

And earlier this week, during her Zoom parent-teacher conference with Ada’s teacher, Katie asked Ms. H. if she had to discipline the kids much about mask-wearing. Ms. H. replied, “Actually no, not even once.”

So with kids, it’s no whining about trampling on their liberty, no complaining about inconvenience, no “I can’t breathe,” no politicizing mask-wearing. They just do it and get on with life because they understand the rules and it’s the right thing to do.

So I pose this question to the adults: Are you more mature than a kindergartner?

- Gail Roberson, Leawood

Just be adults

I’m embarrassed by our state leadership. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s irresponsible and unethical tweet stating that Missouri has “joined the fight” with Texas in an attempt to overturn our election results is unacceptable. He is contributing to the disgraceful fit being thrown by far-right Republicans.

It is time for the Republican leadership in Missouri to encourage all leaders across our country to move on, accept the results of a fair election and push for a smooth transition for President-elect Joe Biden. This continued tantrum by Republicans embarrasses our entire country and makes us the laughingstock of the world. This is the first time I have been truly embarrassed to be a lifelong resident of Missouri.

Gov. Mike Parson, state Rep. Noel Shull and state Sen. Lauren Arthur must stand up to the greed and corruption infiltrating our government. This is a country for the people and by the people. Leaders should be doing the work of the people, not enriching themselves and pushing personal agendas.

Let us push all our leaders to accept our fair election and stop promoting doubt in the system. Stop Eric Schmitt from joining this frivolous lawsuit.

- Kezia Bohanon, Kansas City

Workplace reality

We will never get anywhere with our education and training initiatives if we continue to mislead the public about the actual distribution of jobs in the economy. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 27% of jobs require a bachelor’s degree or higher for entry-level employment. More than 62% of all jobs require a high school diploma or less for entry-level employment, and only 4.3% require a master’s degree or higher.

Although phrases such as “A bachelor’s degree is the new high school diploma” and “A master’s degree is the new bachelor’s degree” have seeped into popular consciousness, they do not reflect the reality of the job market.

All jobs will require higher levels of technical and personal skills in the future, but this does not mean we need more college degrees paid for by more student loans. How can we help people become more skilled and economically secure without pursuing degrees they are not interested in and taking on student loans to pay for them? And how can we make a four-year degree affordable for students who genuinely want it and are motivated to achieve it?

The starting point is giving the public all the facts about the job market, not just the fact that education pays.

- Barbara Cooke, Kansas City