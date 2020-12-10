Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss facts of suicide, Roger Marshall’s happy talk and punishment

The right words

Thank you for using the term “died by suicide” in a recent news article referencing the death of someone with suicide as the cause. (Dec. 8, 1A, “Daisy Coleman’s mother dies like daughter, by suicide”)

I work in the mental health field as a social worker, and I appreciate you using clinically accurate terminology. It helps change the way we as people and society view the death of a person when suicide is the cause.

I have noticed several articles like this in The Star over the past few months and just wanted to say how much I appreciate your attention to this detail and verbiage.

- Kara Hansen, Roeland Park

Do it now

Sen.-elect Roger Marshall’s Monday guest commentary, “The best Christmas gift of 2020: A COVID-19 vaccine,” was deeply disingenuous. (11A)

In Marshall’s visionary world, “There is a light at the end of the tunnel” where the solution to COVID-19 will arrive “by Christmas.” And so on. The same physician, Marshall, in August, and September, and October, cheerily projected that this would come to pass by Thanksgiving. He was wrong.

It was — and remains — wrong to base policy on best-case scenarios.

Meanwhile, there was not a word about the very simple, effective things we can do now to save hospitalizations and lives. Wear a mask. Socially distance. Marshall’s failure to prescribe these proven interventions that are effective is no surprise.

While campaigning, he burnished his rugged credentials by often refusing to wear a mask at public events and encouraging others not to. Meanwhile, he piously thundered against simple and affordable things that would have made this pandemic year less deadly, such Medicaid expansion in Kansas.

Can you imagine a surgeon not wearing a mask during an operation because any infection that might thereby arise could be treated by an antibiotic that may or may not be available? Or a surgeon who doesn’t even believe in the efficacy of masks — or in the germ theory of disease? In the medical world, that’s called malpractice.

Sooner or later, this pandemic will pass. As surgeons say, “All bleeding stops.” But we need to do what is effective now. We see through this gauzy happy talk. We don’t need lollipops. We need consensus-building leadership and action, based on proven public health science — not on pep talks and promises.

- Donna Oberstein, Overland Park

It’s my say

It seems to me that letters to the editor must follow the party line — otherwise, they don’t get published. Having read numerous letters to the editor, many don’t say anything new or give a reflection of what happened yesterday in Kansas City.

If a letter doesn’t reflect a new idea or opinion, then why bother? I’m not saying that racism, profanity or hateful thoughts are desired — just new controversial opinions and new ideas.

- Gene Grillot, Kansas City

Stop the killing

The modern death penalty is slow, costly and uncertain. It is an inhumane, expensive and unconstitutional form of punishment. There are other ways to achieve justice.

The best solution to the multiple problems with the death penalty is simply to abolish it. That is the only way to guarantee we do not execute another innocent person. The death penalty requires extraordinary efforts by the courts and enormous expense to taxpayers.

A great alternative is giving life sentences instead of the death penalty. Being locked in a solitary cell forever is a terrible punishment — worse than death, some argue. Whatever deterrent capital punishment provides can likely be matched by the threat of permanent lockup.

The death penalty system is so slow, inconsistent and inefficient that it costs far more than the alternative of life without parole. Life without parole is severe and certain punishment. It provides justice to survivors of murder victims and allows more resources to be invested in solving murders and preventing violence.

- Lauren A. Miller, Kansas City