Letters: KC readers discuss COVID-19 in prison, Chiefs’ name and helping Trump’s legacy

Wearing it right?

Each week, I hear from an inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center — mostly about little things to help pass the time. Then COVID-19 appeared in the prison, and it is now a regular topic.

At first all was good, except the staff and medical workers refused to wear masks. Then it happened: Inmates were contracting the disease, despite having no visitors — only prison staff to infect them. Now masks are to be worn, and the staff does wear them — as chin straps, exactly as I see with my local big-box store stockers.

It’s no wonder COVID-19 spreads. People don’t care about others. When you’re asked to wear a mask and refuse, it’s as if you want to infect others. If I were to infect your family by not wearing a mask, you would be more than upset.

Are you wearing your mask in the proper manner?

- Charles Braughton, Liberty

Proud new name

I have been a Kansas City Chiefs season ticket holder for more than 50 years. I graduated in 1958 as a Shawnee Mission Indian (the last unified senior class in Johnson County).

The Chiefs’ original fan club was called the Wolfpack Club. We could put the Indians and the Chiefs controversy aside by becoming the Wolves in honor of the Wolfpack Club.

As an alumnus of Shawnee Mission schools, I would be proud to accept a mascot that would not offend any Americans because of their race or heritage.

- Denver Vold, Lee’s Summit

Gracious exit

I actually feel sorry for President Donald Trump. Doesn’t he realize the shame and disgrace he has brought to our nation, his wife and his family? He should admit President-elect Joe Biden won, then congratulate him and work with him on COVID-19.

We are losing so many lives. Step up, President Trump. Be the person we know in our hearts you can be, and you can go down in history as a caring and generous ex-president. Think of all the people you could save if you work with Biden.

You are in my prayers. I wish you the best in life. Let God into your heart. Stop being angry.

- Leona L. Moorman, Gladstone