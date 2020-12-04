Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss donating blood, unfunny ‘Wumo’ comic and Indian farmers’ needs

You can save lives

With the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, there is an even larger demand to donate blood. Donating is one of the easiest ways to help people in need. Some people get anxious around blood or needles, but at the end of the day, when you think about how you are saving someone’s life, it makes it all worth it.

Blood drives are suffering now with people trying to social distance, so there is an even larger need to get out and donate. I donated blood for the first time over Thanksgiving break. I cannot stop thinking about all the people I helped by just donating some time and some blood.

If you have the ability to donate, this is a perfect time to help during the spike in coronavirus cases and during this season of giving. Donating blood gives others the gift of life, so get out and donate.

- Caroline Giocondo, Kansas City

Not laughing

To comic creators Mikael Wulff and Anders Morgenthaler: Do not use the nativity of Jesus as a joke, as you did in your Tuesday “Wumo” strip. (5B) It is not funny or even humorous. You both must be without the intellect to know the difference.

- Joann Kubicki, Kansas City

Truth revealed

It is my belief that we owe President Donald Trump a huge debt of gratitude. In his efforts to undermine the validity of the 2020 presidential election and the United States’ democracy, he has only reinforced the sacred strength of our democratic form of government.

It gives me confidence to know that my vote, and yours, counts. It should provide confidence that our democracy is sound and demonstrate to the world that the United States is as strong as ever and will be there for us and the free world.

This provides comfort to me, since I know our allies will also be there for us.

- Robert C. Struble, Kansas City

Black Lives Matter

Brutality and discrimination toward people of color by authority figures or other citizens has always been a problem, and it continues to escalate.

Have you ever been sat down by your parents to talk about how to act when getting pulled over so that you’re not shot? Every person of color has had this conversation with their children.

We have been protesting because people of color are being treated as if they aren’t human. We’re peacefully protesting for basic human rights. People should not fear for their lives the way they have to. These protests have been called “riots,” but things have escalated only when police responded by tear-gassing and pepper-spraying innocent people.

Although some argue that “all lives matter,” no one has said they don’t. But Black lives are being treated as if they don’t matter.

White supremacists say that if you’re innocent, you wouldn’t be scared of cops. But they’ve never dealt with the fear of losing their lives because of their skin color. Not all cops handle conflicts correctly. Many get physical, which escalates the situation.

As a 15-year-old white female, I see the wrong, and I will continue to fight until change is made.

- Paige Whitson, Lee’s Summit

US help needed

Farmers all over India are protesting three recent bills passed by the central government. These bills would hurt India’s farmers and take away their livelihoods. Farmers are essential to India, and we can’t let a democratic country ignore its people and their voices.

I have seen elderly people in Punjab on their way to Delhi to protest for their rights. I have seen little coverage in the U.S. media about this. I want my elected officials — Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts and Rep. Sharice Davids — to call on India to reconsider and rescind these bills.

- Jasmine Dhaliwal, Shawnee