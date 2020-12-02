Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss unity in leadership, unfair Trump criticism and memories found

Message needed

This is what needs to happen: A supermajority of both houses of Congress needs to stand together and declare, with one voice: “Our recent election was fair and untainted. No significant corruption, conspiracy or foreign government influenced the outcome of this election. American citizens should have faith in the results of this election. We will work together, to the best of our ability, for the entire country, as we have sworn to do. Our democracy is safe. And although its fragility has been revealed and tested, we will strive to maintain its stability with all our efforts.”

With all my heart, I want to see our leaders come together and recognize that there is value in unity of message and that indulging in extreme partisanship is unnecessary and toxic to the union.

- Linda Quer Muller, Cleveland, Missouri

‘Stolen’ logic

Star Views newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversation in Kansas City. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Were votes stolen in Kansas — for President Donald Trump?

Eighty percent of the votes in Philadelphia went for President-elect Joe Biden. Trump says that percentage can only mean that the election was a fraud, corrupt, that votes were stolen from him and given to Biden, that Philadelphia was rigged.

In Kansas, 53 counties — of 105 — gave Trump 80% or more of their votes. Fifteen gave him 85% or more, and the topper gave Trump 93%. Under Trumpian logic, getting 80% or more of the votes means the election was stolen. In this case, those 53 Kansas counties are suspect. Were votes in them stolen for Trump?

Probably not. Trump got knee-jerk Republicans, true believers in the petulant child’s vile racism and many others. Those Kansas 80%-plus counties for Trump were probably an accurate semblance of voters there.

Why wouldn’t the accuracy of the Philadelphia vote be the same? Are Philadelphia voters more corrupt than Kansas voters? I think not.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

- Ed Quick, Lawrence

Just his personality

The author of a Sunday letter to the editor (16A) said he had not voted for President Donald Trump in either election. This writer recently heard a sermon that emphasized the virtues of character, compassion and competence. This validated his choice and bemused him as to why anyone could have voted for Trump.

I use the services of car mechanics, carpenters, medical professionals, plumbers and a plethora of other service personnel. I only want to know whether they can handle the job. I don’t remember ever checking into their morality or personality before employing them.

Now why, when it comes to the president of our country, should his or her likability eclipse the problems of the economy, foreign policy or social policy? Virtually no one gave rational or empirical arguments against the policies of the Trump administration during the last four years — just hateful personal criticism.

It may be that we are not educated in economics, history, foreign policy or social policies to the point where we are comfortable in critically analyzing them. However, no education is needed to know whom we like or hate.

I guess this is just how democratic republics and democracies must operate. Selecting a plumber affects me, but a president, everyone.

- Jerry P. Murray, Centerview, Missouri

Blast from the past

I am a 1979 graduate of Lee’s Summit High School. I grew up in south Lee’s Summit on a farm on Southwest Hook Road, and I moved to Dallas after graduating from Missouri State University.

On Saturday, Bruce Klostermann, the current owner of the property I grew up on, contacted me on Facebook Messenger to say he had found my high school class ring. His neighbor Michael Ruff was using a metal detector in the area where my mother’s clothesline stood. Apparently, the ring had fallen out of my pants pocket as they were hanging to dry.

Needless to say, I was overjoyed to learn that my ring had been found after being lost for 40 years.

I think these two honest Lee’s Summit residents should be recognized for their efforts.

- Randall Mills, Plano, Texas