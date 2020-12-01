Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss JoCo COVID testing, Thanksgiving joy and safe Mizzou Arena

A JoCo jewel

In this time of rancor and divisiveness, I would like to let the good people at the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment know that I very much appreciate the hard work and dedication they have shown throughout this terrible pandemic.

I recently took advantage of the free COVID-19 testing offered by the department. I scheduled my test for the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and found it to be fast, efficient and done with as little discomfort as possible. I was very impressed that my results came back the next day. I was negative, which gave me another thing to be grateful for on Thanksgiving.

I know the department’s staff members have had to deal with a lot of negativity over the past months, but I am here to say that they do not deserve it and are doing a wonderful job.

In this season of giving thanks, Johnson County’s health department is in the top tier of my personal gratitude list. Thank you.

- Diana Richards, Overland Park

Above and beyond

I live in New York, 1,300 miles from my 82-year-old mother in Olathe. I woke up on Thanksgiving feeling sad that she was alone with no special meal or company.

I decided to call her favorite restaurant, Bristol Seafood Grill in Leawood. Indeed the restaurant had a holiday meal, but it wasn’t on the online DoorDash menu. I asked the woman on the phone if she knew of another option available for delivery. She asked me to hold.

“Hi, this is Brian, the manager,” said the next voice on the phone. He listened to my story and had me hold again.

“Melissa, we’re going to bring your mom Thanksgiving dinner.”

I cried. Then I selected my mom’s starter and dessert.

Forty-five minutes later, she called me. “Oh my God, a very nice man in a suit and tie just gave me a big bag and said, ‘Happy Thanksgiving!”

As she unpacked the food, I got a text from Tom, another manager: “I just dropped off Thanksgiving dinner to Fran. That made my day!”

During these difficult times, worrying every day about my mother staying safe, such kindness from strangers is truly beautiful.

I look forward to taking my mom for dinner at Bristol in person and giving the people there who made her holiday special a hug.

- Melissa A. Berman, Montauk, New York

I felt safe

The headline on The Star’s Nov. 27 editorial asked: “KU said no fans at Allen Fieldhouse. Why would MU allow anyone inside Mizzou Arena?” (11A) I attended the men’s basketball season opener at Mizzou Arena with my 7-year-old grandson.

Arriving early, we avoided any crowds. Our virtual tickets were scanned swiftly. We were taken immediately and cordially to fan services to check my grandson’s emergency pack. Once seated, it was obvious no one would be near us.

The concession stands were open with a limited menu. My grandson got a soft pretzel with cheese sauce and bottled water. The pretzel and cheese sauce were placed in a paper bag and handed across the counter. Payment was electronic only, no cash.

I have felt less safe entering my local Walmart or Price Chopper. I saw no unmasked fans at the game. Social distancing occurred naturally. No one was allowed courtside, not even the cheerleaders or the Golden Girls.

The attendance Wednesday evening was far short of the 3,000-some fans allowed. Attendance will increase once Southeastern Conference play begins. However, I will return confident that my health and safety, and that of my guests, will be competently addressed.

- Richard Taylor Gill, Belton