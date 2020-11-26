Letters to the Editor At Thanksgiving, the people of Kansas City share what they’re grateful for

Vital guidance

The National Federation of the Blind has made a significant impression on my lifestyle, and I am eternally grateful to the people there for helping me to involve myself and to find friendship and equality.

I have been attending several programs to help me hone my skills as a person and to become another face in the crowd. This assistance has let me live the life I want, which has also helped build my self-esteem to an acceptable level, enough to be able to believe in myself and make the acquaintance of many really good friends.

- Terra Coccovizzo, Kansas City

Always by my side

This holiday season will be totally different from the others I have experienced in my long, happy life. I am sure it will be different in other homes as well.

My reasons for being thankful this holiday season are many.

Mainly, I am thankful because I have someone who needs me. This someone chose me to be his wife years ago.

I am thankful this holiday season because this someone and I live together in harmony.

I am thankful I have someone who opens our bedroom draperies in the morning and sees that I wake up to begin my busy day.

I am thankful this holiday season because I have someone who drives to the grocery store wearing a cloth face mask and buys cake doughnuts from the bakery. He knows I like cake doughnuts for dunking.

This someone sees when my eyes droop every evening and suggests gently the hour is nigh for bedtime.

I am thankful this holiday season for my husband because I can count on him saying and promising every evening, “Have a good night sweetie. See you in the morning.”

- Betty Swisher, Kansas City

Spreading cheer

To all the people who have hung up their Christmas decorations already, I thank you so very much. We all could use something right now to make us smile, and when I drive by a home decorated for the holidays, I am very thankful for you.

Bless you, and I hope your holidays are wonderful.

- Jan Alverson, Overland Park

Familiar faces

Even though 2020 has been a challenging year, I find so much to be grateful for. Since March, when the city shut down because of COVID-19, I have been taking daily walks through my neighborhood.

By now, I know the names of most of the dogs who walk the same path. My neighbors sometimes pull up in their cars and ask, “Aren’t you that family who walks all the time?” At the local coffee shop where I stop in the middle of my journey, the baristas all know my order. Because of COVID-19, I know my neighbors better.

There are other gifts this year, too. At night, I walk in a neighborhood that has fewer streetlights so I can see the stars. My college-age children are back home, so I get to see them every day. My mother and my mother-in-law are still well. I have so many blessings this Thanksgiving.

- Beth Gulley, Spring Hill

Many blessings

This year has been hectic for many people, and while coping with it, I have figured out what is really important to me.

For example, my Nana. She has been so helpful to me this year and many years before, but this year we really just connected. We understand each other now, and I have no idea what I would do without her.

Next is my boyfriend, John. He’s my best friend, and we do everything together. He can always put a smile on my face and make me giggle.

Someone whom I’ve recently become grateful for is my brother, Hunter. He and I have spent more time together, and he’s become one of my close friends.

There are a few things I’m grateful for that aren’t human, such as stress balls. Lately they’ve been relaxing me when I feel overwhelmed. Instead of losing control, I just squeeze my ball. Other non-human items on my list are my plants and crystals I have to remain in balance with Mother Nature and the earth.

Lastly, I’m grateful for my room. It’s the only place I feel comfortable and relaxed. I’ve made my room into my own little sanctuary, and it makes me so happy.

- Hailey Widmer, Olathe