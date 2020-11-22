Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss JoCo masks, the greatest generation and COVID utility bills

Fortunes changed

How is it that Rudy Giuliani could have received such well-deserved praise following 9/11, then become a joke in so many media outlets in 2020? It’s also interesting that standing behind him at his press conference Thursday was Bernard Kerik, the former New York Police Department commissioner and convicted tax fraud felon, who was pardoned earlier this year by President Donald Trump.

This is a clear example of two public figures, both seeking to stay relevant, who have bottomed out.

- Rich McBrien, Overland Park

That’s patriotism

I find it appalling that those among us who are the descendants of the real patriots, those who served in World War II to rescue the world from tyranny, cannot bring ourselves to wear masks to guard others from our germs.

I’ll bet the greatest generation would have done it automatically.

- Josephine Heinzman, Kansas City, Kansas

Future judgment

Members of the greatest generation were shaped by the Great Depression and were the primary participants in World War II. They earned this title because of the personal sacrifices they made for the common good of our country.

More than 400,000 Americans gave their lives. At home, this generation retooled the machines needed by the American military. Ration books were issued for food supplies — sugar, meat, canned goods and so on.

Today, we face a deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Deaths in the United States could rise to more than a half a million by next summer. The public health professionals’ consensus is that wearing masks in public could save 100,000 or more lives over the next few months.

It’s hard to believe we are entangled in a fight over wearing masks. Many argue that it is a matter of personal preference, that it infringes on their personal rights — our common good be damned.

Fifty years from now, what will they call us? Hundreds of thousands of Americans died as a result of COVID-19, but we supposedly preserved our personal rights by not wearing masks.

This is a very sad commentary on our generation and our federal and state leadership.

- Bill Cordaro, Kansas City

Gravely serious

Johnson County has voted to fine businesses that disregard coronavirus prevention measures, but it should also levy penalties on individuals who don't wear masks, including the anti-mask activist Emily Coleman. (Nov. 19, 10A, “'Super spreader' invitation to JoCo Commission risks lives”) Perhaps officials should look to Indonesia for ideas. At least one leader in that country has forced anti-maskers to dig graves for those who have died from COVID-19.

Since that would probably be considered cruel and unusual punishment in the United States, I would like to suggest that these irresponsible and uncaring individuals be made to work as aides in a coronavirus ward in one of our overwhelmed hospitals.

- Barb Domke, Kansas City

Looming socialism

With Joe Biden’s election, I worry more than ever about the spread of socialism in this country. Sure, it starts innocently enough, with things such as public ownership of roads and having firefighters be public employees. Then it moves on to subsidies for elderly health care. They can give it a catchy name all they want — maybe “Medicare” — but they’re not fooling me.

From there, it’s just a matter of time before we start using public money for parks, lighthouses and tornado warning services. Worried about your house blowing away? Hire a meteorologist.

In my nightmares, I foresee taxpayer subsidies of crop insurance premiums, logging in national forests and oil production. I call on all true patriots to join me in stopping these — oops, got to go. Mailman’s here and I want to make sure I got my Social Security check.

- Larry Stice, Kansas City

Utility help needed

It’s wrong to disconnect power from homes during a pandemic. With worsening trends, Missouri already has more than 270,000 reported cases and more than 3,600 deaths from COVID-19. Many people are suffering, especially in families already disproportionately burdened by above-average rates of illness and unemployment.

Evergy, Ameren and Empire Electric have reported thousands of shutoffs of non-paying customers to the Missouri Public Service Commission, and thousands more power disconnections are expected between November and February.

Missouri families face tough decisions: Pay utility bills instead of making housing payments and buying groceries, forcing many into homelessness and food insecurity.

Under Missouri’s regulatory scheme, profits of utility companies are protected. It is only fair that in return they should be responsive to the health and welfare of communities they serve. Please contact Evergy and members of the Public Service Commission and tell them that a utility disconnection moratorium must be reinstated until this crisis is much abated.

Also, please tell Gov. Mike Parson and your state representatives and senators to use Missouri’s untapped $1.27 billion share of federal coronavirus relief funding to support struggling Missourians with utility bill assistance and a utility disconnection moratorium.

- Don Wallace, Kansas City

