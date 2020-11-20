Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss Rep. Cleaver’s good work, 4-H success and Don Chilito’s

Cleaver works

A lot of Americans think Congress is broken. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver is doing something to fix it.

For the last two years, Cleaver has served on a little-known committee in Washington — the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress. Unlike most congressional committees, it actually functioned as the Founders intended. Its members weren’t out to score political points. Rather, they worked together to fix broken elements of Congress.

Their proposals, if implemented by the House of Representatives, would tangibly improve the House’s public policy process and enhance services to Americans. Their recommendations would strengthen Congress, allow constituents to have a greater voice in government spending and help restore the proper balance of power between the executive and legislative branches of government.

In my years as president and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation, rarely have I seen a group of legislators so astutely assess a public policy need, analyze the implications and chart a course that benefits both the institution and the constituents it serves.

Star Views newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversation in Kansas City. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Rep. Cleaver is to be congratulated on his great service to the Congress, his constituents and the nation.

- Bradford Fitch, President and CEO, Congressional Management Foundation, Washington, D.C.

4-H program helps

Missouri needs healthy young people with the skills necessary to be strong community leaders, and SNAC, the 4-H Student Nutrition Advisory Council, is doing just that.

SNAC, developed with University of Missouri Extension, uses an innovative format to teach underserved youths about nutrition along with leadership and citizenship skills. The clubs meet in school or after school. Members learn to advocate for increased nutritional awareness, education and initiatives in their communities.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

4-H successfully piloted the program in 2019 in metropolitan Kansas City. A $25,000 grant from Missouri Care Inc., a company from Medicaid provider Anthem, to the Missouri 4-H Foundation will allow the program to expand statewide. The funding will also support supplies for advocacy projects and 4-H promotional items for youth members to create a sense of belonging, and will provide 4-H leadership experiences for SNAC Club members.

The benefits of healthy eating, exercise and wellness are clear. As a parent and now grandparent, I can think of no greater good than helping Missouri’s youth become nutritional ambassadors in their communities.

- Missouri state Rep. Peggy McGaugh, Carrollton

Yes, COVID is real

Barry Cowden, owner of Don Chillito’s restaurant in Shawnee, has drawn the line in the sand as to government intrusion into his rights. (Nov. 18, 14A, “Restaurant won’t mandate masks; will the JoCo DA?”) Some may think he has his head in the sand.

Interestingly, he has posted signs in front of his restaurant advertising takeout margaritas. It seems he is willing to take advantage of the loosening of alcohol rules to help his business during the COVID-19 pandemic but is unwilling to adhere to rules to help lessen the spread of the disease in the community.

Having lost a relative to the virus, I can assure him that it is real and deadly.

- Keith Stanley, Overland Park

Let us know

With COVID-19 rampaging through the Kansas City area, health departments should consider activating the coronavirus exposure notifications available on iPhones and Android phones. It makes absolutely no sense not to provide this free service.

- Jan Marsh, Prairie Village

Letters of thanks

What are you thankful for this holiday season? Submit your letter of gratitude at kansascity.com/letters.