Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss great Josh Hawley, Gregg Marshall’s records and Don Chilito’s

Hawley’s good

I was wondering if you would run anything about Sen. Josh Hawley interviewing the Facebook and Twitter CEOs on Tuesday in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. (Nov. 17, KansasCity.com, “Twitter, Facebook CEOs vow election action; GOP touts curbs”) Hawley really did a good job, and it would be nice if the people of Kansas City knew this. I realize you are very much against him so you probably won’t put anything in the paper, but it sure would be nice if you did.

- Karen Young, Kansas City

Open them up

The Wichita Eagle’s Taylor Eldridge reported that Wichita State University told local media on Tuesday that the findings of the investigation into men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall conducted by Tueth Keeney, a St. Louis-based law firm hired by the university in August, would not be made public because they are considered “confidential personnel records.” (Nov. 18, 1B, “Gregg Marshall resigns as coach amid investigation”)

That might fly if WSU were a private school, but it isn’t. It’s public. So are its records. That’s one of the downsides to working in the public sector: All your stuff is there for the people to see.

The large coaching contracts and the disconnect between athletic programs and the schools they represent don’t make college sports private entities, although you would never know that from how they operate.

The concept of attorney-client privilege doesn’t apply here either, as Kansas residents are essentially the client represented by the law firm hired by Wichita State. We deserve to see the results of the investigation.

- F. Stephen Henslee, Overland Park

It’s decency

The owner of Don Chilito’s in Mission has been defying Johnson County’s mask order for nearly six months. District Attorney Steve Howe has not taken legal action. He’s attempted to persuade the owner using reason, science and a sense of duty. He’s not had much luck.

I disagree with The Star Editorial Board that Howe should take the issue to court. (Nov. 18, 14A, “Restaurant won’t mandate masks; will the JoCo DA?”) At the end of the day, Americans have the right to act selfishly. Most will choose to do what’s right, and a few will not.

Those who defy the mandate frame themselves as patriots, as freedom fighters. Quite the opposite. True patriots sacrifice whatever they must to protect vulnerable neighbors (ask a soldier). True patriots put America and Americans first, not themselves. True patriots do what is right, not what is convenient or feels good.

The fact that this business has been allowed to operate for nearly six months without retribution renders moot the point they were trying to make to begin with. Your rights are not being trampled. Your freedoms are not being infringed. You’re simply being asked in the most desperate terms by your fellow citizens to do what is moral, right and decent.

- Brian Grant, Leawood

Imagine this

Imagine that Madison, Wisconsin; Des Moines, Iowa; or Norfolk, Virginia, did not exist.

Imagine that Shawnee and Leavenworth counties in Kansas or Platte and Buchanan counties in Missouri ceased to exist.

Imagine the homes in Overland Park, Leawood and Prairie Village were unoccupied, or the homes in Independence, Raytown and Lee’s Summit — let alone the businesses in all those communities — were likewise vacant.

Imagine all the elementary, middle and high schools in the Kansas City area, from Raymore to Olathe, Smithville to Grain Valley, and all in between, contained no students.

What do these imaginings have in common? About 250,000 human beings.

A national figure can appear small and remote, but when that number becomes personal, it is huge.

I imagine people reading this have family and friends and have or know students in the above cities, counties and schools. I also believe you would do almost anything to protect them.

COVID-19 is deadly. It is real.

Wear a mask.

- Michael J. Niemeyer, Independence

Letters of thanks

