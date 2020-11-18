Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss selfish behavior, term limits and gratitude under stress

Do unto others

Do the science deniers who refuse to wear masks because “they’re stealing all our freedoms” also refuse to wash their hands or by extension bathe? I suspect that is the case.

I have not much against these folks as long as I don’t have to be near them or be governed by them. My view changes if they, by virtue of their arrogant stupidity, deprive someone with common sense of an intensive-care unit bed for a life-threatening condition not brought about by an abdication of social responsibility.

- Steve Shaft, Prairie Village

The only change

I wish to express my concern with the startling shift in balance of the United States Supreme Court and the implications that has for a woman’s right to choose.

Regardless how this realignment has come about, I feel strongly about one clear and simple fact. I am 91 years old. I have lived half my life before Roe v. Wade and half since. Here is the truth: Women will get abortions. They always have.

The only difference overturning Roe would make is that once again the procedure would be driven underground, become unsafe and result in injury and death for many women.

- Doris P. Pierce, Shawnee

Get them out

There was much gibberish during the recent campaign season concerning the so-called “Washington swamp” — a metaphor for the backroom wheeling and dealing that is accused of strangling American freedom and incentive.

Any reasonably enlightened observer of Washington’s inner workings knows the real swamp in D.C. is not the hapless bureaucracy charged with administering the product, but the overly cozy relationship between members of Congress and lobbyists for the over-represented special pleaders. That system is fed by senators and representatives from one-party states and conveniently gerrymandered legislative districts on both sides of the aisle. You couple that with the revered committee seniority system and you have a formula for government by deadlock or the extremes.

My solution to the dictatorship of the extreme (that means you, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell): 12-year limits for both U.S. senators and members of the House.

The American public just might approve such a constitutional amendment against the resistance of the benefactors of the current system. A regular supply of fresh blood might reinvigorate both institutions and reacquaint many lethargic Americans with the political process.

Money in politics? That’s a whole other ball of wax.

- Herman Bonett, Warrensburg, Missouri

Deep thanks

This year has been nothing but a roller-coaster. It has been an eye-opening time full of highs and lows, but you know what? I am still thankful. This year, I have a better appreciation for being thankful, in fact.

I am first and foremost thankful to God. This year especially, being full of many blessings despite the bad times, would not have been possible without him.

I am also thankful for my mom. She has been a true rock. She works as a nurse practitioner day in, day out to help people get better. Although the work has intensified because of the pandemic, she continues to put her heart first and makes sure she’s doing her best job, all while still being an amazing mother.

Lastly, I am thankful for myself. This year has been trying and left me full of mysteries, but I persevered through it all. I decided to finish my business degree while also finishing my fashion major. I started my own business, which required a lot of my creativity and talent. I just used the time during quarantine to find me.

- Nekpen Amayo, Blue Springs