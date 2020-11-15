Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss Missouri Amendment 3, Sen. Roy Blunt and the Catholic Church

It’s constitutional

Now that gerrymandering has been enshrined in the Missouri Constitution by Amendment 3, perhaps it is time to rewrite the state motto from “Salus Populi Suprema Lex Esto,” or “The welfare of the people shall be the supreme law,” to “The welfare of the Republican Party shall be the supreme law.”

The author of the amendment surely can translate that into Latin.

- Allen Maty, Smithville

Party over country

Star Views newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversation in Kansas City. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sen. Roy Blunt has put his sycophancy for President Donald Trump above his oath of office. He swore to serve and protect the Constitution of the United States, but his fear of reprisal from Trump has stopped him from supporting President-elect Joe Biden and allowing access to the information that should be given to his transition team.

I find it shameful that Blunt has put his own self-interest above his country. I will remember this when he runs for reelection.

- Bill Neely, Independence

Problematic drugs

In his Nov. 10 column, “Left and right agree, and they’re correct: End the war on drugs” (7A) Nicholas Kristof argued for ending the war on drugs, but making more recovery programs for addicts available. Somehow this does not make sense.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Alcoholism is a huge problem for many people (and I am not suggesting prohibition), even though there are lots of support groups and programs available. I agree the criminal justice system has been unfair and useless with many drug offenses, but what if we had much better long-term rehab facilities and we sentenced addicts to time there instead of jail?

I have a family member who has struggled for years and was in a facility for a month, as there was not money for long-term help. Of course, it wasn’t long before a relapse, even though there were Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous to help.

Drug addiction is a curse and so hard to overcome. We need to focus on better mental health care, too. It all goes together.

Kristof suggested that possession of small amounts of certain drugs should be equivalent to a traffic ticket. There has got to be a better way.

- Linda Lockwood, Kansas City

All must count

On Nov 3, I witnessed the opening of Arrowhead Stadium as a polling place for Jackson County residents. There was plenty of parking, food and friendly faces, all safe, secure and accessible. I watched as hundreds voted in a highly efficient manner.

Then it occurred to me: The votes cast for president by many of these people would not count. Not because of voter fraud or suppression, but because of the Electoral College. In a largely Republican state, a vote for President-elect Joe Biden didn’t count.

All of Missouri’s Electoral College votes will be cast for the loser of the popular vote, President Donald Trump. I wonder if knowing that, many voters would not have come. Possible.

The National Popular Vote is an interstate compact that would ensure the person who gets the most votes nationwide would be elected president. It would not abolish the Electoral College. Fifteen states and Washington, D.C., representing 196 electoral votes, have signed up. When states totaling 270 electoral votes are on board, the compact will be a reality. It is only 74 votes short of the goal.

A bipartisan group has formed, and we want Missouri to enact the compact. Join us. Learn more at nationalpopularvote.com.

Abolish so-called “swing states.” Make every vote count equally.

- Annette Lepique, Kansas City

Accountability

I welcome your story about the Vatican report regarding former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who lived in St. Fidelis Friary in Victoria, Kansas, until earlier this year. (Nov. 12, KansasCity.com, “Vatican’s McCarrick report forces debate on power and abuse”)

Once again, we see the unwillingness and even the inability of the hierarchy of the Catholic Church to confront and resolve its clergy sexual abuse scandal. But this time, thanks to a report by the Vatican itself, we have documentation of the utter failure of church leadership at the highest level. Many victims have suffered.

Who can be trusted to right this tilting ship?

Civil governments must take the lead and do what the church won’t do: Find and declare the truth, because without the whole and complete truth, there can be no justice, and without justice there will be no healing.

Culprits must be held accountable, regardless of their social or professional status. Doing so serves the common good of our society.

- Fr. James Connell, Priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

What it means

Store windows were boarded up in anticipation of violence after the election. I did not read of any destruction. I think that tells me what political party the would-be rioters belong to.

- Carolyn Reinhart, Roeland Park

Fuzzy memories

Active children accumulate a variety of fundraising items, including T-shirts, sweatshirts and my favorite, long-sleeved Ts. Reluctant to discard this attire and its associated memories, I have managed to hoard two 64-quart Rubbermaid bins full of signature wear from my kids.

Then came 2020 and various stages of sheltering in place. Eureka! It seemed like the Twilight Zone episode “Time Enough at Last,” when Henry Bemis assembled stacks of books to sustain him through the isolation that had been thrust upon him. A wardrobe of sweatpants and hoodies early on, gym shorts and T-shirts through the summer, and with falling temperatures and snowflakes, a full-circle return to sweats.

There have been occasions of dressing up and attending semi-normal events, but at the end of the evening, I could hardly wait to get back into the aforementioned coronavirus-wear.

We all hope these circumstances will end soon, but the revival of these clothes has brought a daily reminder of the time spent with the kids, classmates and their families from years gone by.

Hang in there, world, and reflect on the good times. They will return.

- Steve Maurin, Kansas City, Kansas