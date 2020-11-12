Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss revenge porn, Jackson County COVID and South Waldo generosity

Step up, Congress

What a difference a year makes. Last November, U.S. Rep. Katie Hill of California resigned from Congress after her estranged husband posted nude photos of her and a campaign aide.

Yet last week, Aaron Coleman was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives despite his admission that as a teenager he circulated nude images of a teenage girl after she refused to supply him with additional nude images.

Kansas wisely enacted a revenge porn law in 2016, with felony penalties for both first-time and repeat offenders. Coleman could have been prosecuted had that law been in place at the time of his offenses.

But a victim still may have little civil recourse under current laws to recover monetary damages. A victim’s remedy may depend on the state where the photos were taken or uploaded, even though they were distributed nationwide and beyond.

Whether Coleman will be allowed to assume his office is of current statewide concern, but his offense in the spotlight now can serve as a spark to foster consideration of a federal revenge porn law when the 117th Congress is seated in January.

- Stuart N. Brotman, Knoxville, Tennessee

History shunned

I sat down to look at my Sunday paper, which of course had a picture and story on President-elect Joe Biden on the front page. (“You’re hired!”) On Page 2A, I found a story regarding the owner of Kansas City’s “rat house.” (“KC ‘rat house’ owner headed to prison on 2 fraud counts”) On Page 4A was a story about outgoing President Donald Trump playing golf (“Trump goes golfing and considers what’s next”) and finally on Page 8A, a small picture and story about Sen. Kamala Harris being elected vice president. (“Vice President-elect Harris makes history in many ways”)

Harris has made history as the first woman, African American and daughter of immigrants to be elected vice president. Was this not even deserving of her picture on the front page with a lead into the rest of the story on another page?

How very disappointing and disturbing. To me, the message you have sent seems to be clear.

- Marcia Gradinger, Prairie Village

Leadership vacuum

The recent acknowledgment that Jackson County poll workers were infected with the coronavirus affirms the misinformation and reliance on barriers that don’t protect our citizens from acquiring COVID-19. (Nov. 11, 4A, “Eight of 19 Jackson County Election Board employees have COVID-19”)

There seems to be an unrealistic idea perpetuated that plexiglass barriers will protect us. We have known for some time that the virus is mostly transmitted from infected people in the mist they exhale, which can stay suspended in the air especially in poorly ventilated or crowded spaces. These plastic barriers, beyond giving the impression of protection, are not an adequate mitigating method. Proper masking and social distancing are the only real way to protect.

Why isn’t our state health director, Dr. Randall Williams, providing us with credible instructions? Where is our governor? We’re suffering, and our local economy will not recover until we get quality leadership at the state level.

- Everett Murphy, Kansas City

Good neighbors

On Sunday, our new dog decided to run away. The closer we got to her, the faster she ran. Before long, she was several blocks from home in a neighborhood unfamiliar to us. She crossed a busy street as we tried catch her, me in my car, my wife in her wheelchair.

More than a dozen people we didn’t know, and many we did know in our own neighborhood, stopped what they were doing and pitched in and tried to help us. No one asked about our politics or religion — they just selflessly helped us catch our dog.

I think they are wonderful, and I thank them all very much. More of us folks are good than bad, and even after a bruising and bewildering year, I think we can count on that and take comfort — definitely here in South Waldo.

- James M. Semadeni, Kansas City