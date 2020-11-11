Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss MO utility customers, Trump’s stubbornness and Kamala Harris

Teach the young

For the health, vitality and sustainability of American democracy, people of goodwill implore President Donald Trump to concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.

Good sportsmanship, after a healthy competition, leads teams to shake hands (at least pre-COVID). This is a value many of us convey to our youth.

America should be spared needless delays, frivolous lawsuits and inflammatory rhetoric. These tactics only undermine democratic ideals. It is quite ironic that the “law-and-order” candidate now wishes to cancel out constitutional order.

For close to 250 years, American democracy has affirmed the peaceful transition of leadership. Democracy is much bigger than one man.

In the end, the 2020 election was a karmic replay of 2016. Then, Trump won three industrial states by roughly 70,000 votes. Yet Hillary Clinton graciously conceded, without alleging fraud or engaging in extended litigation.

Those who believe in conservative principles should encourage their champion to maintain a modicum of decency and concede immediately.

In the interest of national unity, we ask Trump to spare America the back-and-forth trauma of futile legal fights to preserve political power. The voters have spoken.

It’s time to concede, President Trump.

- Jarvis L. Collier, Pastor, Pleasant Green Baptist Church, Kansas City, Kansas

The right thing

To Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:

Tuesday marked the 245th anniversary of the Marines Corps, where I served proudly for 24 years before retiring as a major. Throughout that history, the men and women of the Marines fought along with our sisters and brothers in the other branches of the armed services to uphold and defend the Constitution. On Veteran’s Day, we bear witness to the sacrifices made by members of all the services and their families.

The right to vote and to honor the outcome of an election is the most sacred right we fought, bled and died to keep.

We just had another election. It was fair and peaceful, with no evidence of rampant fraud. It was also close, but the numbers all point to Joe Biden as the clear winner.

Your hesitance to acknowledge the winner of this election is a slap in the face to those currently defending our freedoms and those who went before.

I implore all three of you to stop acting like little boys huddled in their “no girls allowed” tree house pouting about the results and grow up. Be gracious and be leaders. Make the tough call when necessary. That’s what the people of Missouri and Kansas want you to do in Washington.

Semper fi.

- Bob Riggs, Liberty

Light it up

Here's a thought: Why not have Alex Gordon flip the switch at this year's Country Club Plaza lighting ceremony?

- Liz Atkinson, Prairie Village

Utility woes

This week, the Missouri Public Service Commission is hearing a case from Evergy regarding how it will account for losses suffered during the pandemic and asking ratepayers to foot the bill.

There’s been little relief for utility customers during this crisis. Gov. Mike Parson has refused to step in and offer leadership on continuing these vital services while people are laid off because of stay-at-home orders and other coronavirus-related measures. Further, regulators have abdicated their responsibilities to oversee the utilities, and that lack of action will ultimately lead to a lack of accountability.

Evergy is entitled to recover its losses, but it must consider customers as well. Extend disconnection and bill-collection moratoriums until the spring. Use shareholder funds to reduce debt that has accumulated since March. Set up plans that provide stability to customers. Provide funds to community-action agencies for weatherization projects.

By taking action now, Evergy and its shareholders can avoid the financial hardship and threats to health and well-being that we’re already seeing — and that will only get worse.

- James Owen, Executive director, Renew Missouri, Columbia