Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss women leaders, JoCo schools’ COVID protocol and US history

Real leadership

Wednesday evening, I watched three young women — secretaries of state for Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona — explain to the news media how they were going to make sure that votes were properly counted. I was struck by their intelligence and their obvious desire to serve the public good.

I started thinking about all the other women I have encountered during my 75 years.

I don’t want to sound sexist, but women seem to be more able to cooperate with others to get things done, without trying to win a battle with a perceived enemy. They tend to be more interested in helping others than in building up their own egos. I know this is a generalization, but it’s hard to imagine a female version of President Donald Trump.

Men seem to be more driven by territorial and combative instincts. This is not what we want in our democratic society. We need leaders who will work together to solve our world’s problems, not to incite mistrust, hatred and violence.

I encourage young women and girls to continue to become more active in politics and governance at every level. The survival of our species may depend on it.

- James Meyer, Lenexa

On different pages

Why even have gating criteria for schools if the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment doesn’t follow them? (Nov. 4, 4A, “Johnson County in ‘red’ zone as virus cases rise exponentially”)

Why do health department officials keep changing the criteria? Are they not contributing to the spread of the virus in the metropolitan with every new, more lax change in their gating criteria?

Is it equitable that the Kansas City and Kansas City, Kansas, school districts have been remote the entire school year, while Johnson County schools have at one time been either hybrid or fully in-person?

Aren’t we all in this together?

- Lisa Bauman, Overland Park

Just tune out

In the Thursday letters, one contributor writes: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would prefer watching pharmaceutical commercials on TV versus political ads.” (12A)

May I offer a third alternative? Turn the TV off and read a good book.

- Jim Banister, Kansas City, Kansas

How to be

If it turns out Joe Biden is elected president, I have some victory “bes” for him:

Be humble: Recognize there is no mandate in your victory.

Be moderate: Work with the Republicans and Democrats. Both parties have their internal issues.

Be responsible: Take ownership of all our country’s problems.

Be truthful: Govern with transparency.

Be a one-term president: Focus on doing what’s right for our country, not running for another term.

I will be supportive.

- Bob Washburn, Kansas City

Historical truths

Thank you for publishing the Nov. 3 commentary by Mariah Kreutter, “Try to understand why young voters are so worried this year.” (7A) Her thoughts are most timely, thoughtful and enlightening. I believe her conclusions are shared by people of all ages.

I especially liked her confessional statement: “I am not particularly romantic about America. … Its Constitution enshrined enslavement as well as liberty; its population carved out new territory by taking it ruthlessly from the people who lived there first.”

It is our shame that our schools neglect to teach the truth of our national beginning and cultural and moral malaise. It’s time we perfect our union and live up to the ideals expressed by our Constitution.

- Patrick Callaway, Lake Winnebago