Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss ‘nonpartisan’ kudos, hero bus drivers, informed KS voters

You don’t say

It seems every time someone endorses a Democrat, he or she prefaces it with something to the effect of, “This isn’t or shouldn’t be partisan.” Methinks you protest too loudly.

- Stephen Vick, Lee’s Summit

Choose goodness

The challenges of 2020 have affected all of us in the United States and across the world. From coronavirus, fires and hurricanes to gun violence and toxic politics, there isn’t one of us who is immune.

While watching the latest vitriolic news clips of our leaders, seemingly giving up on any attempt to work together, I asked myself, “Where is the goodness?” I started seeking the meaning of goodness. The dictionary says it is the the quality of being morally good or virtuous. Acting out of true goodness of one’s heart means we are motivated by kindness and generosity, and that we are seeking the benefit of others.

How many of the decisions our leaders make these days are motivated by kindness and seeking the benefit of others? What is being modeled to our children? How can we return to celebrating goodness in the actions and decisions of our leaders?

I have an idea that we must intentionally value goodness in our actions and words. We have the power in our day-to-day lives to choose goodness. We can’t do it alone. Let’s help each other bring forth some light.

- Kathleen Weatherstone, Overland Park

Thanks, drivers

We have recognized our teachers, cafeteria workers and custodians for going the extra mile. Often we forget about some of the most important school employees — bus drivers. Bus drivers are on the front lines, especially in this COVID-19 school year. They are often the first school personnel students see each day. They are tone-setters for every student on their buses and are often one of the only welcoming face children see each day. They promise to take care of our children, and they do every day.

This year, they are doing it all behind masks. No early morning smiles, just wondering eyes. They pick up students who, though happy to see their friends, are also flooded with anxiety. Most school districts have added drop-offs to help with social distancing, extending drivers’ work days.

Nationwide, most bus drivers lost their income when schools abruptly closed in March, and they still dutifully returned in August.

So, Kansas City, when you’re sitting at a stoplight or walking off your pandemic 15, wave to the school bus drivers and give them a big mask-free smile for a job well done.

- Stephanie Roche, Kansas City

In good faith

There is no question right now, whether you find yourself on the left or the right or somewhere in between, democracy in America feels like a dumpster fire burning out of control.

People of all faiths are called to put our faith, trust and confidence in one far beyond this world. For Christians, Jesus implores us to engage in the world faithfully. Today, I believe this includes voting. We need to put faith in democracy.

One, we should have confidence that the voice of the people is heard. And two, we need to make sure that our government reflects our values. But not all people of faith value the same things, even those in the same tradition or the same pew.

There is a great nonpartisan resource in KSBallot.org, a tool of The Voter Network. It provides all Kansas voters with accurate information about candidates on their specific ballots, voting and drop-box locations, and how to make a plan to vote. Find out who stands for your values and vote accordingly, all the way down the ballot.

We all share in the benefits (and struggles) of our society. The least we can do is participate in the governance.

- Mark Holland, Kansas City, Kansas

No longer original

So Amy Coney Barrett is now a Supreme Court justice. A most publicized aspect of her record is that she was a clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia. She champions his embrace of “originalism,” a general notion of interpreting the Constitution as the framers originally intended. This approach would purportedly bypass the messy concerns of current social arguments, clear the smoke and somehow, by examining their actual words, lead to the best estimate of what the framers intended.

Let us stop right there. Obviously, Supreme Court justices must consider the tenets, limits and extent of our laws. They must also consider legal precedent and how that affects the case before them. But let’s acknowledge something: Every sentence in the Constitution is open to interpretation. For any judge to drape him- or herself in some kind of intellectual halo that suggests he or she has an inside line on what the framers intended is just bunk.

If you’re talking about original intentions, no one can be convinced that the Second Amendment signers would be OK with unlimited AK-47s, high-capacity ammunition magazines and any handgun for anyone. I’d say we should drop this reverence for so-called “originalism.”

- Shane Smith, Olathe