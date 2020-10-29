Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss Broncos’ Chiefs whipping, RBG’s arrogance, easy JoCo voting

Denver’s reality

I am a native Coloradan (recently relocated to northern New Mexico) and lifelong Denver Broncos supporter. In fact, the Broncos are a year younger than I am.

Concerning the devastating blowout my team was delivered Sunday, I’d like to make a point that seems honest and fair. The only reason the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Broncos so uglily is that the Chiefs didn’t have to face the Chiefs.

- Padma Thornlyre, Raton, New Mexico

A third option

One thing that discourages people from voting is being asked to vote yes or no on a long list of judges about whom most people have no knowledge. This just embarrasses voters who have no idea.

It makes voting seem like some insider game where the public is out of place. Some blindly vote yes for them all, others vote no to protest.

It would be much better to at least provide a third option of “no opinion” on the ballot. This would provide a more honest evaluation of each judge and give the voter a choice that makes some sense.

- Larry Marsh, Kansas City

Involve students

According to waste360.com, as few as three-quarters of public schools offer recycling services. What does this mean for teachers? If they want to positively affect the environment, they must take control of their paper usage and shift classroom work online.

School districts use millions of sheets of paper every year. Even though recycling services cost money, schools should make them an essential service in their yearly budget, just as they do trash service.

Recycling can even be an educational opportunity for students. The Make a Difference campaign is aimed at educating and engaging middle school students in resource conservation and environmental protection and helps teach students how to make environmentally safe decisions.

To fix this issue throughout schools, we can start by providing clubs or groups where students can participate in Make a Difference or something like it. This would allow students to be part of the solution, which might encourage friendly behavior outside the classroom, too.

- Dilynn Jones, Blue Springs

Keep the statues

I encourage the people of Jackson County to vote no on Question 2 on the Nov. 3 ballot. Andrew Jackson was the eighth president of the United States, and though he may not have done everything right as we see it today, who hasn’t made mistakes?

The movement to destroy statues and thus the history of the United States must stop. The statue in Independence was donated o Jackson County by Harry S. Truman in 1949.

As the residents of Jackson County, let’s keep the statues.

- Paul James Gage, Independence

Ginsburg’s folly

At the risk of angering my Democratic brethren, I would like to call attention to the selfishness displayed by late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Why did she not step down while President Barack Obama was in office?

She was in her early 80s. Did she believe she was the only liberal judge who could sit on the bench?

Her arrogance has delivered yet another appointee from President Donald Trump.

- Greg Foss, Kansas City

Easy voting

I want to say thanks to the Johnson County Election Office. I am normally a day-of voter, but I heard how quick and easy it was to vote at Oak Park Mall, so I decided to vote early. Boy were they right.

The election workers were friendly and welcoming. They explained everything very well. I was offered to vote on a machine or use a paper ballot. There were plenty of machines, and I was in and out in 10 minutes.

Please don’t use the excuse that it takes too long and decide not to cast your vote. Don’t stay home. This is perhaps the most important election of our lives. Please make sure your voice is heard and vote is counted.

- Jerry Harper, Lenexa