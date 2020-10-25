Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss Clay County constitution, MO black bear hunt and early voting

No on constitution

As Clay County’s assessor, I wish to express my concerns about the proposed constitution on the Nov. 3 ballot. The ballot language is a misleading advertisement to endorse the document — language I tried to get removed but was unable to because of a missed deadline.

There is nothing preventing six new commissioners from voting to increase their salaries or give themselves benefits. There is nothing addressing the taxing, levies or even the collection process after Jan. 1, 2022.

The document is too vague. We are currently guaranteed two new commissioners. Let’s see what they can accomplish before we throw out our current form of government.

There are too many questions and not enough answers. Passing this constitution could be very costly for Clay County, with the final price unknown. Please vote no.

Star Views newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversation in Kansas City. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

- Cathy Rinehart, Kansas City

Add it up

There are four reasons I am voting for President Donald Trump:

1. Neil Gorsuch

2. Brett Kavanaugh

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

3. Amy Coney Barrett

4. This one trumps all: He is pro-life.

- Dan Meier, Loch Lloyd

Spooky times

I think celebrating Halloween this year is redundant.

▪ I have been wearing a mask for seven months.

▪ I have been stuck at home eating candy for months.

▪ Monsters have been roaming around Washington, D.C., for years, and they are spreading around the entire country.

- Carol Philo, Kansas City

No bear hunt

The Missouri Conservation Commission recently approved a framework for the Department of Conservation to set a black bear hunting season in the state. The commission is catering to the wrong people on the issue of trophy hunting our small and still-recovering population of black bears.

Trophy hunters make up a very small percentage of Missourians, and the vast majority of us do not want our bears killed. The bears are not a nuisance or a problem, and Missouri residents are quite aware of this fact.

The bears are still very productive to our ecosystem, and for the conservation department to encourage killing them is incredibly irresponsible. The Department of Conservation is taking public comments until Nov. 17. We need to stop hunting our bears and start safeguarding them.

- T.J. Lindhorst, Wildwood, Missouri

Fight cancer

Cancer touches everyone. Roughly 1 in 3 Americans will get a cancer diagnosis at some point. As a cancer advocate and caregiver, I know that many of the important decisions that could help reduce the suffering and deaths caused by this disease are made not by doctors or researchers, but by lawmakers.

Our elected officials at the local, state and federal levels can ensure that people get true access to the care they need to prevent and fight cancer — regardless of race, income or ZIP code — especially during times of disruption such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is why throughout this campaign season, volunteers for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network like me have asked candidates in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District race to publicly state their positions on key issues, including cancer research funding and access to quality and affordable health care.

To see the candidates’ responses to our questions and to learn about the steps elected officials can take on the road to defeat cancer, visit www.cancervotes.org/Kansas.

- Lori Ranallo, Roeland Park

Gun jumped

A Tuesday letter writer bemoaned that he hadn’t seen The Star’s editorial about the Missouri Secretary of State contest before submitting his ballot. (7A) I conclude that this is just one of many reasons to wait until Election Day to vote.

- Jan Woodside, Lee’s Summit