Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Ashcroft versus Faleti, KC Library and political fighting

Advance knowledge

Wish I had seen Monday’s editorial about Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and his challenger, Yinka Faleti, a month ago. (9A, “The choice is clear for Missouri secretary of state”) I voted by mail-in ballot long before this piece ran and cannot change my vote.

- Edward J. Gibson, St. Joseph

Equal treatment?

I am a white, suburban senior citizen. A few days ago, I went into the Ray County Courthouse. As I walked through the metal detector, I set off the alarm. I remarked, “Oh, I forgot, my phone is in my pocket.” As I started to walk back through, the officer said, “Go ahead, you’re fine.”

I doubt the people interviewed for Sunday’s front-page story “KC residents: Lack of trust in police drives gun violence” would have been treated the same. Thank you for opening this white woman’s eyes as to how people different from me are treated. How sad.

- Trish Hayes, Richmond, Missouri

Friends appreciated

Amid so many changes and so many unknowns, there is one thing we can count on: the Kansas City Public Library. This week, we celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week, and we want to recognize the people who support our institution. I would like to let the public know how the Friends of the Library have helped Kansas City in 2020.

Earlier this year, the Friends raised more than $12,000 to help the library expand its program to purchase Wi-Fi hot spots at branch libraries. This service helps Kansas City children access the internet at home to do their schoolwork and other activities. Additionally, the library has donated books to shelters in Kansas City, providing reading for those who have lost their homes.

Over time, Friends have donated thousands of volunteer hours and more than $1 million to support our institution, which is so important to our community.

We want to say thank you to our Friends and encourage others to join the organization to get involved and help us continue to do good things for our library.

- Brett D. Currier, Kansas City

The fight

On Sept. 29, the nation watched two major political powerhouses, one from each side of the aisle, go head to head: President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. And as a collective, we can agree it was the worst debate this country has ever witnessed.

One old man yelling at the other, with the other wailing back at the first old man, both expressing they stand for change and the betterment of our country, when in reality all they care about is being ahead of the other side like it’s war.

These two figureheads are not the only driving forces of this situation. I would argue that we, in this society with its tremendous political activity, are the problem when it comes to political arrogance and violence. Unnecessarily, many of us express disgust when we cross something we don’t understand or agree with. That disgust conveys the sense that the person we disagree with is no longer a friend, but rather a foe or threat.

I call upon every person in the United States to acknowledge that there is a cancer in our society. We must realize that this only deteriorates us as human beings.

We are better than this. Have some decency.

- Joshua Webber, Blue Springs

The full story

Amy Coney Barrett gave at least seven talks at Notre Dame Law School that she didn’t reveal in her Senate questionnaire, including one with the school’s anti-abortion group. Those new discoveries should be enough to convince Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley that the final day of Barrett’s hearings should be delayed.

The new reports, combined with her refusal to answer many questions during the hearings, have been very revealing about how unrevealing and non-forthcoming this nominee has been. She should never sit on the bench.

Our senators’ actions here will speak volumes. If they confirm her, I will do everything in my power to remove them from office. I hope they redeem themselves.

- Karen Rundle, Kansas City