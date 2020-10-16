Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss justice for pregnant woman, COVID relief and whiny Democrats

Bring about change

I appreciate The Star Editorial Board calling out the grossly inappropriate actions of a Kansas City police officer who arrested and restrained a nine-months-pregnant woman during a peaceful act of protest by pressing his knee into her back after forcing her to the ground. (Oct. 6, 7A, “Police officer used excessive force with pregnant woman”)

Three words: We see you. Not you, the officer. We see you, the woman.

We see you, as a woman exercising her right to stand up for racial justice in Kansas City. We see you, as a Black woman, against the backdrop of segregation in Kansas City. Against a history of poor maternal and infant outcomes in the Black community. Against a pandemic whose effects are anything but color-blind. We see you, as a woman who was unfairly and unjustifiably assaulted by an officer.

Our call to action is this: Bear witness. See women in their fullness and context. Pay attention to politics. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is up for reelection. She is one of the few prosecutors fighting to ensure that victims of police violence receive justice. Write letters, make phone calls, talk to your neighbors and find ways to engage constructively but insistently with the Kansas City police until things change.

- Megha Ramaswamy, Kansas City

Just get along

People who live in democratic nations need to be more tolerant of others’ opinions and lifestyles, whether they are Democrats or Republicans, gay or straight, religious or atheistic. Too many people are divided by what they believe or do, some to the point where their differences cause violence.

I understand that people think differently, but there shouldn’t be thousands of people taking to the streets to protest the results of a democratic election or hundreds of people harassing others online because they said what they believe. I remember as a Catholic school student when my teacher yelled at me because my interpretation of a vague part of the Bible was different from his.

Our country was founded on the belief of freedom for everyone. That includes the people you don’t like or disagree with. We fought for years to ensure everyone is equal — man or woman, white or Black, religious or not. But why do we still have a problem accepting one another? We all need to just agree to disagree.

- Adam Gholson, Lee’s Summit

Priorities clear

Last week, President Donald Trump ended negotiations on a COVID-19 relief package. Since then, talks have been on and off, and it doesn’t appear a deal is in the making. This is heart-wrenching news, particularly for the millions of people struggling to feed their families (the number of people in Kansas City suffering food insecurity has doubled) as well as pay for housing, utilities and child care.

I find it deplorable that the Senate can find the time to advance a Supreme Court confirmation but not pandemic relief. It’s apparent where our senators’ priorities are.

- Robin Wall, Kansas City

Democrats’ tears

The Democrats’ denunciation of the Republicans’ rush to approve Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is the height of hypocrisy. If they owned the presidency and the Senate, they would be doing the exact same thing.

It follows from the adage that is as old as civilization: To the victor go the spoils. C’mon, Democrats — put your big-boy pants on. There is no whining in politics.

- Graham Marcott, Fairway

Why pretend?

Thanks in part to dark money, the Supreme Court has become just as political as the presidency and Congress. We might just as well label the members of the court Democratic justices and Republican justices, and decide all the cases according to the wishes of the political party that has the majority on the court. This would eliminate the pretense of judicial deliberation.

- Ancel Neuburger, Olathe