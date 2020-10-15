Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss MLB imbalance, statehood for D.C. and unfairness to Barrett

Baseball cap needed

Of 115 World Series, how many have the New York Yankees won? Twenty-seven. Competitiveness in Major League Baseball has dropped because it has no salary cap, allowing big-market teams to dominate the auction block and buy up a lot of star power.

Implementing a salary cap would increase competitiveness and allow smaller-market teams such as the Royals to compete with giants such as the Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Of the last 19 World Series, big-market clubs have appeared in 17 — that’s nearly 90% of the series played. Big-market teams have won 12 of those 19, usually playing against other big-market teams.

The big clubs almost always dominate the playoff scene, but if MLB implemented a salary cap, we could balance out the playing field.

Some say the existing MLB luxury tax, a competitive balance tax that charges a premium for each dollar that exceeds the payroll threshold, helps balance out competition. Although the luxury tax might help make things more fair, most small-market teams still struggle to compete and often lack star power and fan attendance because of the lack of competition and money.

Star Views newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversation in Kansas City. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

MLB should even out competition and implement a salary cap.

- Brigham Calais, Blue Springs

Realistic question

Why do we keep asking Kansas U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier what she wants to do if elected rather than how she would get it done?

The Star recently noted that Bollier told Vox she would vote to end the disenfranchisement of Washington, D.C. (rooted in the long history of racism against a city with a notably high percentage of Black residents).

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

But no one asked Bollier the more important question, which she refuses to answer: How would she bring anything to a vote in the first place without abolishing the 60-vote rule in the Senate, aka the filibuster? After all, Democrats have no path to winning 60 seats next month, and therefore nothing could be brought to a vote if Democrats don’t remove the self-imposed rule (created by accident in 1806).

Bollier could learn from the “51 for 51” movement: a Washington, D.C.-led campaign to abolish the filibuster and pass statehood for the District of Columbia with a 51-vote majority. Before she answers the filibuster question, it’s meaningless to ask her about bills that will never be brought to a vote.

- Jack Vandeleuv, Overland Park

Don’t go back

While speaking to a friendly audience, Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle told the true story about her shameless plan to gerrymander districts to benefit her party. (Oct. 12, 9A, “Wagle’s gaffe reveals Kansas GOP’s desire to rig districts”)

Also for the purpose of gerrymandering, Missouri legislators set up a devious trick on voters — one that is even more unabashedly brazen.

Lawmakers placed Amendment 3 on this year’s ballot to overturn the Clean Missouri amendment to the Missouri Constitution that passed with 62% approval among voters in 2018. With Clean Missouri, we have one of the fairest and most nonpartisan redistricting plans in America. If Amendment 3 passes, we would certainly have the most partisan, easily gerrymandered plan in the nation.

Vote no on Missouri Amendment 3.

- Mary Lindsay, Kansas City

So low-class

I have been taking the time to watch the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearings this week. (Oct. 14, 1A, “Barrett rebuffs senators’ questions on abortion, ACA”) Judge Barrett displayed her powerful intellect and polite presence as she patiently endured long-winded speeches and answered questions posed by the senators.

The 22-member committee includes 10 Democrats. Senators are supposed to represent the best legislators in America. Most of the Democrats displayed lack of wisdom and rude behavior as they harassed Barrett with repeated comments vaguely related to the purpose of the hearing. High-class Democratic voters would be ashamed of their senators’ low-class behavior.

- David Blasiar, Overland Park