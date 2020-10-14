Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss lead poisoning risk, Biden uncertainty, the Constitution

Lead danger

Lead poisoning is still a health hazard in Kansas. Children under 6 are most at risk, as their brains and bodies are developing rapidly. All children are susceptible, but especially those who live in older housing, close to highways or near mining and industrial sites, as well as those with caregivers who work in occupations exposing them to lead.

There is no safe level of lead in blood. Lead poisoning can result in lower IQ, behavior problems and delayed development, which can mean a lifetime of health issues and limited possibilities.

Blood testing for children 6 and younger is recommended if any lead exposure is suspected. It is the only way to confirm it. Steps can be taken to reduce or remove harmful lead sources and to determine if treatments and other interventions are needed.

It’s crucial for our Kansas communities to know the sources and risks of lead poisoning. Together, we can advocate for our children and give them the best possible future. If you suspect a child in your care has been exposed to lead, please ask the child’s health care provider for a blood test.

You can learn more about lead-poisoning prevention at Test4Lead.org.

- Farah S. Ahmed, Environmental Health Officer and State Epidemiologist, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Topeka

Rough roads

If former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris win, the United States is in for a bumpy ride.

- Gregory Bontrager, Hutchinson, Kansas

Not his names

For a president who claims to be loved and admired by so many, why does Donald Trump feel the need to invoke the names, music and likeness of so many who despise him?

I was touched by the words of Martin Luther King Jr.’s family, as well as the family of the great Jackie Robinson, who basically told Trump to cease and desist from using their loved ones as props for his benefit.

I’ve often heard this from those who wish to disassociate themselves from people with whom they disagree: “Keep my name out of your mouth.” Trump should heed those warnings.

- Eddie L. Clay, Grandview

A question of time

I am curious why the Kansas absentee voting ballots are being sent out so late. Do Republican members of the GOP-controlled Legislature think it will help their cause?

- John Hanrahan, Leawood

Vote for reason

This is not a time for partisan politics. The drafters of the Constitution created a superstructure that can and will endure the most severe storms. There should be little to no doubt that we are in the most severe storm our government has ever experienced.

Although we may be concerned with the outcomes of our problems, we should all be assured that immoral, illegal or distorted approaches to resolving our problems will not stand. Our governmental structure will not tolerate it, nor will it collapse behind such absurdities. The rule of law will prevail, and we will continue to be a country of laws.

The climate is perfect for voting. The republic needs our votes, and all of us should choose the republic first when we consider our votes. None of us wants to vote for lies and confusion.

This country is such a great place that we still have the privilege to decide for ourselves. It should be understood here and abroad that we are going to do the right thing and trust in God to give us the power to reason correctly.

- Michael H. Jones, Leavenworth

Have to matter

To the many peaceful protesters in our community: You have exercised your First Amendment rights and should continue to do so. However, if you are not registered to vote and don’t cast your ballot, you can walk blisters on your blisters and shout slogans until you turn blue in the face and hyperventilate, but you don’t matter.

If you don’t vote, your voice, your opinion and you don’t matter. I hope to see you at the polls.

- Jim Huntington, Fairway