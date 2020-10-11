Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss domestic terrorists, Galloway’s allies and Park Hill unity

Cause, effect

Thursday, we learned crazies from a self-styled militia were planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and put her on trial for treason. (Oct. 9, 1A, “FBI: Militia group plotted to abduct Michigan governor”) This sounds very familiar to what the man who resides in our White House has been saying.

On the day the Michigan story broke, President Donald Trump called on Attorney General William Barr to indict former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s opponent in the 2020 election.

Are these Michigan terrorists the people Trump told to “stand back and stand by”?

It’s pretty clear Trump’s words have been motivating actions against our democracy.

- Dell Anderson, Blue Springs

Position clear

The Star recently ran an editorial criticizing the website GallowayCrimePlan.com from Uniting Missouri PAC, of which I am chairman. (Oct. 9, 16A, “Gov. Parson’s allies inject race into crime debate”) I’d like to respond.

Earning a spot on GallowayCrimePlan.com requires two things: Endorse Nicole Galloway for governor and express documented, radical anti-law enforcement views. The website compiled direct statements from Galloway’s allies advocating for defunding the police, freeing convicted cop killers and setting fire to a police station.

I said this to members of The Star Editorial Board, who chose to truncate my statement.

More egregiously, the editorial omitted critical context by conflating defunding the police and advocating violence against law enforcement with supporting police reform. Many leaders on both sides of the aisle, including Gov. Mike Parson, believe reforms are needed to ensure our law enforcement and justice systems are equitable for all.

That is very different from the statements Galloway’s allies have made. The New York Times listed congressional candidate Cori Bush among those wanting a “wholesale dismantling of police departments.” The Sunrise Movement tweeted that there is “strong public support for burning down a police station.”

The Star’s attempt to conflate these positions is absurd.

Galloway’s path forward is simple: She should disavow their support. Otherwise, she is helping to further the policies they are pledging to implement, and voters deserve to know the facts.

- John Hancock, Chesterfield, Missouri

Hear their voices

Yes, yes, yes to the young women at Park Hill South High School for proudly wearing “Together We Rise” volleyball warm-up shirts. (Oct. 8, 11A, “Park Hill South team humiliated over unity shirts”)

I appreciate them standing up for their principles and their right to wear the shirts. I also appreciate Melinda Henneberger covering the story and writing her commentary about it. This piece perfectly illustrates the value of a strong local newspaper.

- M.K. Mustard, Lake Tapawingo

Quite educational

I can’t wait to go to the Donald Trump Presidential Library — especially to see the Russian exhibit.

- Anthony DeCapo, Kansas City

Work ahead

Recently, Evergy, the electrical utility serving much of Kansas City, announced its Sustainability Transformation Plan, which includes an 80% reduction from 2005 levels in carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, with “potential” for reducing them up to 85% by 2030.

Because there is no call for the retirement of Evergy’s coal-fired electricity generation, even this aspirational potential would undercut efforts by Kansas City to mitigate the climate crisis. Earlier this year, the Kansas City Council passed Resolution 200005, calling for a new climate action plan with a target of 100% community-wide reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from electricity consumption by 2030. The target year is not an arbitrary date; 2030 is the year by which many scientists believe all meaningful action will have to be in place to stem the worst effects of climate change.

In 2021, the Missouri Public Service Commission will consider the next Integrated Resource Plan from Evergy. Renewable sources of power, along with energy storage technology, have long been viable alternatives.

The public and public officials should demand more than the mere “potential” for retiring all of Evergy’s coal-fired electricity generation.

- Don Wallace, The Sierra Club, Thomas Hart Benton Group, Kansas City

Get us going

It’s time for news about something other than the chaotic political drama in this country and what it is doing to people’s health and lives.

How about some news about progress in research and developments by young entrepreneurs and gifted engineers and scientists to better our lives in a sustainable way? There is a lot happening with clean energy, green construction and the retrofitting of buildings, efficient and sustainable food production, clean water, air, transportation and more.

People are doing good work daily to save our planet and everything on it through innovative science and engineering. They are finding sustainable alternatives to the way we’ve always done things.

Let’s see news dominated by these positive happenings, so we can get excited, get hopeful and get moving beyond the miasma we are in.

- Nancy Clark, Lenexa