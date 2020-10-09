Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss FDR’s wisdom, an Ellen debate and good Missouri news

FDR’s big four

President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1941 State of the Union address is commonly known as his “Four Freedoms” speech. This was before the United States entered World War II. I believe we need to be reminded of the four freedoms he cited: freedom of speech and of religion, and freedom from want and fear.

Today, 79 years after FDR’s speech, I’m struggling with how to preserve those ideas. The situation is real, and solutions are necessary. We need change, hope and less selfishness.

Roosevelt’s bold vision of these four fundamental freedoms is as vital today as it was so many years ago. I hope we can have less fear and better health. That is my prayer.

- Grant L. Nelson, Kansas City

Step in, Ellen

A novel approach for the next presidential debate (if one happens): A bullying oaf has neither the desire nor the ability to act with civility. Simply adding or revising rules would not guarantee any change in President Donald Trump’s behavior.

What might be more appropriate, though, is for Ellen DeGeneres to host the next debate on the stage of her “Ellen’s Game of Games” show. Mr. Trump could stand on a trap door, which DeGeneres could release whenever the president speaks inappropriately out of turn.

Trump would be jettisoned into a vat of soapy water while Joe Biden takes his rightful turn to express his vision and views on the issues that are relevant and pertinent to potential voters in America.

The game show — I mean debate — would be a hoot to watch, too.

- Maria Coughlin, Kansas City

Good Show-Me news

This year has certainly been interesting, but it’s not all doom and gloom. When taking a look back on 2020, there will be plenty of “new normals” we should hope stick around.

Although it seems like a lifetime ago, we remember celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory, and with the Patrick Mahomes-led offense, continued success is assured.

We’ve also seen the Show-Me State take monumental steps in growing new industries while addressing challenges.

For example, the Grain Belt Express project intends to boost our renewable energy access and bring vital broadband infrastructure to rural communities. The Missouri Department of Economic Development says about 1.25 million Missourians lack high-speed internet, and this project can help.

Another bright spot: Missouri’s traditionally subpar infrastructure is moving in the right direction. The Department of Transportation’s $351 million Focus on Bridges initiative plans to repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. More than 3,000 Missouri bridges can’t carry the loads they were designed to support. We have quite a way to go, but the Focus on Bridges initiative is a good start.

If Missouri sticks to these good habits, we should all be optimistic about the bright future we are creating.

- Rob Binney, Lee’s Summit

GOP courage

I want to acknowledge and commend Republicans who have decided to withdraw their support of the person currently in the White House. They display moral courage in their decision to vote for the opposing presidential candidate.

Thank you for putting the good of the country over party allegiance.

- Daniel J. Fitzgerald, Raymore