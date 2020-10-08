Letters: KC readers discuss Trump on steroids, the post office and better debate ideas

What’s to fear

The president says, “Don’t be afraid of COVID.” Well, I’m a few years older than he is, and I wouldn’t be afraid if I could be personally flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, have 11 doctors treating me and know the government would cover my hospital and doctors’ bills.

I trust what the scientists say, not what the president, in his ignorance, says. I also wear a mask, stay socially distanced at all times and wash my hands frequently.

- Susanne Shutz, Prairie Village

One question

To macho, no-mask President Donald Trump: How’s that going for you?

- James Dunn, Parkville

Do no harm

Shortly after his discharge from Walter Reed hospital, President Donald Trump tweeted, “I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” Of course he does. He’s on steroids. Euphoria and emotional instability are common side effects of Dexamethasone, one of the drugs he has been prescribed. Many of my cancer patients, when on steroids, say, “I feel better than I have in a long time.”

As a physician, I’m appalled by the disarray and dissembling from Trump’s medical team, by the message-spinning and political manipulation.

It is curious that Trump — who is likely still infectious — was allowed by his physicians to leave the hospital with their blessing, without having to sign out “AMA” (against medical advice). Upon discharge, he immediately broke every guideline to protect others against COVID-19. His physicians surely knew he would do this yet signed off on it. They are flirting with malpractice.

Medicine’s prime directive is: First, do no harm. As a free-range superspreader, as a “conservative” who conserves nothing (rationality, tradition, caution, respect for expertise) and as a know-nothing who thinks he knows everything, Trump does great harm. That harm is abetted by politicians who enable this profoundly dangerous “leader.”

Help reverse the harm. Do not vote for any candidate who supports or enables Trump.

- Ace Allen, Overland Park

They’re working

In these days of coronavirus and engineered skepticism toward government, it is appropriate to recognize — and to praise — superior performance. Recently, I renewed my auto tag by mail. I mailed the required materials on a Friday and received my new registration in the mail the following Thursday.

This required excellent performance by a federal agency, the Postal Service. It also required efficient function by the governments of Kansas and of Johnson County.

Working together, the states, the Postal Service and local election officials are easily capable of handling the votes for this year’s elections. To charge that our election systems are corrupt, inefficient or incompetent is to spread misinformation for political gain.

That, itself, is corrupt and designed to destroy confidence in the democratic process.

- Max J. Skidmore, Overland Park

Be realistic

Could you please find a different conservative voice for your op-ed columns? On Wednesday, Marc Thiessen again tried to talk about what President Donald Trump should do, acting as a cheerleader for the president. But we know from the last four years that Trump isn’t going to do those things. (17A, “This is Trump’s chance to reset his 2020 campaign”)

Thiessen is not realistic about the president and the issues facing him, which make him unable to lead the way we need right now.

- Paul Budd, Sugar Creek

An easy fix

Last week’s presidential debate was one of the worst debates ever. I think there is an easy solution to the problem. Give the moderator a choice of three buttons, one for his mic and the other two for the candidates’ mics.

When the moderator is speaking, the other two mics are turned off. When one of the candidates’ mic is on, the other two are off. There could even be a warning light letting them know when time is almost up.

No more interrupting each other, and no more overriding the moderator. Problem solved.

- Mike Hillen, Independence