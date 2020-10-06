Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss NFL’s COVID-19 call, Trump’s wave and immature 70-somethings

A good call?

As a New Englander, I’m very glad the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots postponed their Sunday game for a whole entire day after players from both teams tested positive for the coronavirus. (Oct. 5, 1A, “NFL and COVID-19: Let’s be realistic about what’s happening in the league”) I hope that gave both teams plenty of time to hone their message about how wonderfully responsibly they are behaving in the midst of this pandemic.

- Lawrence Reichard, Belfast, Maine

He has drive

I just watched a video of President Donald Trump driving around Sunday evening in a car waving at crowds outside of Walter Reed Hospital, shockingly wearing a face mask. (Oct. 5, 1A, “Trump waves to supporters from car outside hospital”) Why did I feel like it was a clown car arriving with the circus?

- Andrea Hickerson, Leawood

Be adults

I was ready to turn off the TV during last week’s first presidential debate, because all the over-shouting and non-listening, along with the contorted faces and gestures of three grown men, were making me uncomfortably nervous.

Suddenly, I chuckled out loud, for instead of the images of President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace, I visualized the long-ago faces of my three little sons during their senseless childhood arguments. Now in their 50s, they learned long ago how to argue as mature adults. It’s sad that the three men on view last Tuesday night haven’t yet gained that maturity — and they are all in their 70s.

If our leaders can’t grow up in their discourse with one another, maybe the next two debates should be held inside a boxing ring, with boxing gloves at the ready. And, yes, I will again take a peek at it all and say a silent prayer that the participants, including our president who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, are well and able to debate with integrity about our country’s future.

God bless America.

- Cherilyn S. McCoy, Pleasant Valley

Watch, decide

I hope all undecided voters watched the presidential debate last Tuesday, or at least as much as they could stand. That “debate” should give everyone a clear choice of which leadership style you prefer. So please vote, whatever choice you prefer. We need an overwhelming voter turnout to send a clear message about that choice.

- Tom Hall, Lake Quivira

GOP priorities

Recently, I received a campaign mailing from Dr. Roger Marshall, who is running for U.S. Senate in Kansas, touting his ability to protect health care for all residents of our state.

I find his claim at odds with his Republican Party’s efforts to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, throwing more than 20 million Americans under the bus without health insurance. Republicans have also worked to prevent expanding Medicaid for an estimated 150,000 Kansans, including many needy children.

Simply having “Dr.” in front of one’s name does not mean that person will support policies and laws that would provide truly affordable health care for all Kansans and U.S. citizens.

This is called “hypocrisy,” one of the core Republican values, the latest example of which is the fast-track nomination of a Supreme Court justice who may very well help to eliminate the ACA if she is confirmed by the Senate.

- Ted Steinmeyer Jr., Overland Park

Editor’s note: Because of a production error, this letter was published in Sunday’s newspaper with the wrong signature.