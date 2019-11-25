Letters: Readers discuss respecting Trump despite his flaws and Berlin Wall on tour

Give Trump his due

Sometimes we can’t see the forest for the trees. Donald Trump has the potential to be a great president. He has some right ideas, in my opinion. For example, has been consistent in saying human life is sacred.

Sure, he is not perfect. I am far from perfect. Are you? We are supposed to forgive at all times, no matter what.

Change is hard. Imagine you have acted one way all of your life. Now your way won’t work. Suddenly your way is dangerous. What if many enemies are out to get you?

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

I hate many things Trump has done and the way he has acted. We must hate the sin but love the sinner. He is our president, after all. He took this overwhelming job and donates his salary back to federal agencies. He wanted this high-stress position. He spent money to get a job few would want, let alone pay to get.

Many of his behaviors make me cringe, but I am giving my best efforts to respect this president. I hope you are, too. Respect our president

- Rosemary Pappert, Roeland Park

Another wall

A portion of the Berlin Wall was recently brought to the U.S. as a gift from a German pro-democracy group. Refused by the Trump administration, the organizers are touring the Mexico border with it in search of a permanent home.

Why did I learn of this through Facebook? This news should be in The Star.





- Maggie Adair, Kansas City





