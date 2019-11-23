Letter to the editor: Do Johnson Countians care more about property values or people?

Helping others

Monday’s front-page story “Johnson County churches can’t shelter homeless this winter” about the plight of homeless adults in Johnson County struck a chord with me. It is hard to believe that we have become so elitist that we are unable to see and unwilling to help those less fortunate than ourselves.

I had the opportunity to hear homeless advocate Sharon Rodriguez speak at the Olathe Public Library and met some of the people she has photographed. Each individual is unique, and so is the path that led to his or her situation. While some struggle with mental illness or addictions, others are the victims of circumstances out of their control.

The Star’s Sarah Ritter reported that 39% of the homeless people served by Project 1020 are employed. In Johnson County, we have become inundated with housing that is cost-prohibitive, especially for those in entry-level jobs. Access to public transportation is limited, compounding the problem. Many people live from paycheck to paycheck, just one crisis or one illness away from disaster.

Have we become so concerned about aesthetics and property values that we cannot support the development of safe and suitable temporary shelters even during times of extreme weather? I believe we should adopt an attitude of kindness and strive to find workable solutions to address the gaps in services identified in this story.

- Jane Zaccardi, Olathe

See no evil?

To all my Republican friends: Do you really believe that Al Capone never ordered a killing?

“I never heard it!”

- Ed Papacena, Kansas City