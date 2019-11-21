Letters: Readers discuss Karin Brownlee, Mike Pompeo and a painless MLK renaming ideas

Their views, too

To benefit readers of fair and balanced news, The Star’s next front-page story should feature the smiling face of Olathe City Councilwoman Karin Brownlee and discuss her views, which align with most Olathe residents who voted her into office. (Nov. 19, 1A, “LGBT rights activists call for Olathe councilwoman to resign”)

- Janet Harmon, Overland Park

Disloyalty shown

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has not defended his U.S. ambassadors. Does anyone believe he would defend Kansas as a senator? He is too entrenched in the ways of the Trump administration. He needs to stay in Washington, D.C. I do not want him representing me.

- Elaine Hostetler, Prairie Village

Local peril

Pardon my skepticism about local control of the Kansas City Police Department, but I am reminded of when I was a young police officer working the overnight “dog watch.” During one roll call, we were given a multipage handout with names and addresses of elected officials and prominent residents in our patrol area. The idea was, ostensibly, to be familiar with people who might generate media interest if we encountered them.

I asked and was assured there was no assumption these individuals were immune from arrest or entitled to special treatment. I was not totally confident with that assurance — perhaps because of the times a superior asked me to dismiss a case or give special treatment to someone.

I’m sure the integrity of Kansas City’s current governing body is above reproach, but what about future elected officials who would control a police officer’s career?

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Remind me again: How did the police come to be under state control in the first place?

By the way, you ask who is responsible for the carnage? The people who commit the carnage are, along with those who stand by and tolerate it.

- Tom Robinson, Parkville

Deep water

An open letter to Mayor Quinton Lucas:

I want to call attention to the very high water and sewer rates in Kansas City. As a family of two, my wife and myself, our water and sewer bills average a bit below $100 per month. This is without any watering outside. There has to be some way to ease these monthly charges.

When I read about the water department not checking new meters after some were found to be defective, I called KC Water and asked that my meter be checked. I was put on hold and told no, my meter was accurate because the operator could check it on her computer. I then asked how old and poor people pay these extremely high bills. She replied that while KC Water doesn’t offer assistance, it refers needy people to churches and other non-governmental organizations that can help.

It is a sad day when a city utility gets subsidized by churches and charities. If these organizations would quit offering subsidies, KC Water would have to make corrections to its rates.

- Troy C. Bell Jr., Kansas City

Web of victims

I’m 18. My mom would have been 35 in April. I have two siblings who are younger and never truly got to know our mother.

Opioids have broken my family and taken my mom. Doctors prescribed her opioids after she suffered from a wreck that made her lose the feeling in half her body and left her with her jaw braced shut. You can imagine the state she was in.

When she started the drugs, opioids weren’t considered as dangerous as we know they are now. It’s been 17 years since that wreck and two years since my mom took her final dose.

Christmastime, when you spend breaks with family, is the most difficult.

Opioids have taken and broken my family. I hope whoever is elected president in 2020 will realize that these drugs hurt not only those who take them, but also their entire families.

I will never sleep right until something is done about this. I will never feel safe and will never have my mom to see me graduate, get married or bring a child into the world. Kids like me suffer the most from opioid abuse.

- Destiny Darling, Overland Park

Shorter solution

While most people in the Kansas City area would like to honor Martin Luther King Jr., the controversy over renaming The Paseo for him seemed to be fueled at least in part by the costs of new signage and residents having to change their homes’ addresses.

As an alternative, I suggest that Pershing Road be renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. That would provide a high-profile area for both residents and visitors, and since it is so short and includes so few residences and businesses, the costs for everyone would be minimized.

- Paul S. Zolotor, Kansas City





