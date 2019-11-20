Letters: Readers discuss UMKC caving, blind bus riders’ needs and Kansas City Council

Not the target





I am saddened to read that the University of Missouri-Kansas City has removed a piece of controversial artwork supporting the Hong Kong demonstrations because it infuriated some mainland Chinese students. (Nov. 16, 1A, “Pro-Hong Kong democracy art pulled at UMKC after Chinese students object”)

Students at American universities, like all Americans, should be exposed to ideas with which they might strongly disagree.

The charge that the artwork was hate speech is invalid. Hate speech targets an ethnic or racial group. This piece of art was aimed at Chinese government policy, not Chinese people. The “Chinazi” term, I think, is directed at the Xi Jinping government, not its citizens.

My wife and I lived and taught in mainland China for nearly four years. We liked and respected nearly all the Chinese people we socialized and worked with, but I often disagreed with specific Chinese government policies.

Since Xi came to power in 2012, the government has tightened up on freedom of expression and any signs of dissent from Beijing’s edicts. Just ask the Uighurs of Xinjiang, to say nothing of so many people in Hong Kong.

Could the fact that the offended students pay full tuition, making them a significant source of income for UMKC, have had something to do with the university’s decision?

- Alan Perry, Kansas City

Hearing blocks

For those who are shouting, “Hearsay!” during the impeachment hearings, allow me to remind you that President Donald Trump and his cohorts are defying subpoenas served on many potential firsthand witnesses.

For example, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, outgoing Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General William Barr could provide firsthand information, but they will not testify. Also, the State Department has not released several documents requested from the hearing committee.

Hmm — I wonder why? Could it be because the Republicans have something to hide? And it’s just my opinion, but these hearings make Watergate look like Sesame Street.

- Janet Mays, Kansas City

Transit concerns

In August 2017, people with disabilities became eligible for free fixed-route bus rides in Kansas City. We don’t oppose extending this privilege to the rest of Kansas City’s residents, but we are concerned about the loss of revenue this would mean for the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.

Blind Kansas Citians rely on fixed-route buses and KCATA’s paratransit door-to-door service as our primary means of transportation.

Irrespective of the City Council’s decision on eliminating fares, we hope the level of service provided by the KCATA is improved. As it stands, there is no or little bus service on weekends in certain parts of the city.

The city would also do well to construct more sidewalks to make our city more walkable, and increase the number of audible pedestrian signals.

By undertaking these citywide enhancements, Kansas City would improve the quality of life for all residents.

- Daniel Garcia, president, Kansas City Chapter, National Federation of the Blind, Kansas City

I’ll be watching the Democratic presidential candidates’ debate Wednesday, this time with pen and paper in hand. I’ll track how many times we’re told, “On day one,” or “In my first 30 (or 60 or 90) days, by executive order I will ….”.

Will we be nominating an emperor or empress? What we haven’t heard is, “I will work with the Congress to …”

I find it interesting that most of the candidates currently are or have been members of this body that they now appear to ignore and dismiss.

- Janette C. Borst, Overland Park

Left out

Many Kansas Citians conscientiously attempt to participate in city issues and governance. After spending time researching an issue and preparing testimony for the City Council, it is discouraging to make a trip to City Hall only to find the ordinance in question has been held. Equally frustrating is attending a council session and finding out that last-minute changes have made the prepared testimony no longer relevant. Further frustration occurs when items scheduled early are moved to the end of the agenda.

It is important for city residents to have an opportunity to be involved in our governance. Kansas City leaders need to address these problems and accommodate the people who voted them into office.

- Janet Parks, Kansas City