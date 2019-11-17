Letters: Readers discuss Kansans of DACA, a priest denying Biden and giving thanks

American dreams

“These are the children that the ways of the world sent to us, and they are all ours.” With this wise statement, then-Kansas state Rep. Ward Loyd cast his vote for Kansas’ in-state tuition policy in 2004, putting our shared future ahead of the politics of the day.

For 15 years, non-citizen students who come to the United States as children have been able to pay in-state tuition at Kansas Board of Regents schools, thus placing their educational dreams within reach. Subsequent changes in federal policy have affirmed and invested in the potential of these young people. Six thousand Kansans now have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, status.

Recently, two leaders in Kansas further affirmed these young Kansans’ aspirations. Gov. Laura Kelly and Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree joined amicus briefs in support of the executive order that created DACA. However, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has chosen the opposite side. Despite having voted for in-state tuition when he was a state senator in 2004, he signed an amicus brief challenging DACA’s constitutionality. The Supreme Court began hearing arguments on the case last Tuesday.

These talented young people whom the world brought to us love Kansas and this country. We should all want them on the Rock Chalk team.

- Sister Therese Bangert, Kansas City, Kansas

Different mistake

The headline on a recent New York Times story, “How scientists got climate change so wrong” by Eugene Linden, probably made many climate change deniers feel vindicated. However, the mistake Linden details is that scientists were too cautious in their assessment of the speed of climate change.

Since science must focus on evidence and find a broad consensus before making recommendations, and considering the powerful interests that do not believe In science, it is understandable that scientists were conservative in their predictions.

For those who still deny reality, please read the Times article.

- Jerry Brekke, Maryville, Missouri

Rebuild library

The Olathe Public Library is one of the few attractions in the downtown area for families and children. There are plans to demolish the old Johnson County Courthouse and possibly convert the area to green space. But current green spaces downtown are underused, to say the least.

Instead, please consider building a new library on this location. There is plenty of square footage available for parking, and a new library would continue to be a draw for children and adults.

By the way, what a nice planned giveaway to the developer of two $10 million parking lots plus a 10-year, 100% tax break. (Nov. 11, 1A, “Olathe’s redevelopment idea worries downtown businesses”)

- Paul Hirth, Olathe

Deny them too?

I was interested in Christine M. Flowers’ commentary about a Catholic priest denying Joe Biden communion. (Nov. 13, 17A, “Catholic priest had every right to deny Biden communion”) She quoted former Pope Benedict saying abortion is more of a moral certainty than the death penalty.

I wonder whether she knows his views about abortifacient birth control. A Guttmacher Institute analysis found that 98% of Catholic women use that method at some time in their lives. Does a priest have the right to deny them communion, too? And what about those who use in vitro fertilization and destroy unused eggs? Should they be denied communion?

I don’t know why she quoted Benedict, one of the most conservative popes of our lifetime. Our present Pope Francis should be the one to consult.

A priest has no idea what is in someone’s heart and soul, and shouldn’t make the call of whether he or she is worthy of communion. Priests are not given power to be judgmental when distributing the Eucharist.

- Teri Weiter, Raytown

Blessings counted

This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for my work community. People here notice and care for one another.

The other day, I was unable to make it to work because of the icy conditions. When I came in the next day, the barista at the college coffee shop asked me why I hadn’t been in the day before. I appreciate that when I am gone, the people I work with notice and are concerned.

I am also grateful for my family. My husband and two college-age sons are fun to be around. We run at the lake every Sunday, and we watch funny shows together. At this stage in their lives, my sons might choose to spend time with their friends and leave their parents behind, but they still seek out our company.

Lastly, I am thankful for all the trees that surround us here in Kansas City. They make the air clean, and they give us somewhere to rest our eyes.

- Beth Gulley, Spring Hill