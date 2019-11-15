Letters: Readers discuss made-up GOP minds, free buses and what Cleaver should do

Aw, shoot

President Donald Trump claimed he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose any voters. And even if the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate voted to censure Trump for his crime, it would opine that the shooting was not an impeachable offense because the victim recovered.

- E. Eugene Harrison, Mission

Must be a line

Speaking on TV this week, veteran journalist Bill Moyers said that for the first in his long life, he fears for the nation’s survival. “A society, a democracy, can die of too many lies, and we’re getting close to that terminal moment,” he warned.

When President Donald Trump’s behavior is accepted and defended, when his lies are believed, when his reckless and dangerous actions go unchecked, he only becomes more emboldened: “I got away with that. Let’s see what else they’ll ignore. What else will they accept and defend?”

If he is allowed to obstruct justice, allowed to extort using the full power of the presidency for personal gain (a clear abuse of power), allowed to deny congressional oversight — this is a case for contempt of Congress.

If that happens, then I, like Moyers, fear for our nation.

No man should be allowed to be above the law. When a president violates his oath of office, there must be consequences. There must be those with enough character and courage to say we cannot continue down this path. There must be those who, for the survival of our nation, stand and say no more.

- Larry Morris, Kansas City

Cleaver to King

If Rep. Emanuel Cleaver is so worried about getting Martin Luther King Jr.’s name on a street in Kansas City, why doesn’t he volunteer to withdraw his name from Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and transfer that honor to King? (Nov. 12, 3A, “Cleaver laments city’s vote to remove MLK’s name from boulevard”)

I think it sounds better already.

- Steven Dean, Grain Valley

Benefits for all

I was excited to hear about the possibility of Kansas City offering free bus service. (Nov. 12, 7A, “Will Kansas City become the first major city with free bus service?”) Any policy that makes public transportation more accessible would benefit all residents. Even drivers who wouldn’t be caught dead on a bus would benefit from the reduced traffic that comes with increased bus usage.

The $8 million Mayor Quinton Lucas estimates it would cost doesn’t sound like a whole lot compared with the hundreds of millions spent on transportation and infrastructure each year by the city.

If this is adopted by Kansas City, I hope Johnson County will follow suit and eliminate fares on its bus routes.

- Richard Pund, Overland Park

Our holey laws

In his Nov. 10 guest commentary, Missouri state Rep. Tony Luetkemeyer says the problem with stricter gun laws is that they “fail to distinguish between law-abiding gun owners … and those who use guns to commit crimes.” (19A, “Missouri needs common sense to reduce crime”)

Wait, what? The whole point of stronger regulations is to improve our ability to make this very distinction. It’s the Swiss cheese that passes for current gun regulation that fails miserably in this regard.

- Lillie Schenk, Leavenworth

Voting pains

Two months ago, I registered to vote with my new Kansas City address. The night before Election Day, I checked the Missouri Secretary of State website, and it said I wasn’t registered.

Fortunately, my 82-year-old mom encouraged me to go to the polling station anyway. One of the volunteers there made a phone call, and it turned out the website was wrong. I was able to cast my vote.

Missouri has a track record of making it difficult to vote. It’s time for comprehensive reform legislation to ensure there are no obstacles to eligible citizens exercising their voting rights. Let’s honor and respect our democracy.

- Will Hall, Kansas City

Not befitting

I agree with Thursday’s editorial about too-lax penalties for people who cause serious traffic accidents. (10A, “OP crash injuring four kids merits more than traffic ticket”)

On May 7, 2018, my car exploded when a driver ran a red light and hit me. My car was totaled. After a year-and-a-half of medical help and physical therapy, I am as good as I am going to be. The driver got a ticket for running a red light. And a fine of $27.

I didn’t think this was enough punishment for changing my life.

- Chuck Branson, Overland Park