Letters: Readers discuss Leavenworth’s city works priorities and farewell to KCP&L

Wasted work

I want to express my appreciation to the city of Leavenworth for the excellent job done on not only 10th Street and the disabled-accessible ramps on the sidewalks north of Spruce Street, but also the tremendously large project of the new culvert at 14th and Pawnee streets. I realize the cost was most likely high — a nearly-every-two-year paving project on an extremely busy roadway.

However, I can’t understand the reasoning behind spending nearly $223,000 on the parking lot at North Fifth and Seneca streets. An alleyway on 10th Street, just north of Spruce, was also replaced.

To me, spending that much taxpayer money on non-essential projects is frivolous. The parking lot, used primarily by employees of City Hall, and little-used alley were not in such dire need to merit spending that amount of my money.

The city’s website should allow residents to suggest road projects that may need work. This way, inspectors would get a heads-up on areas they may not usually go to that require repair.

- David Nelson, Leavenworth

Lights go off

Farewell, Kansas City Power & Light Company. You have been a part of my family history since I can remember. Countless checks have been written with your name attached, through good times and bad.

Evergy, you have some big shoes to fill. We’ll miss you, KCP&L.

Becky Langston, Olathe