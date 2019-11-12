Letters: The Chiefs we saw Sunday don’t deserve Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs shifts





First, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes should ask to be traded unless Kansas City improves its defense. (Nov. 11, 1B, “Chiefs cough up game late, fall to Titans”)

Second, Andy Reid should become the offensive coordinator and the Chiefs should get a new head coach who understands that there are three teams: offense, defense and special. (Two of the three did not show up Sunday.)

Third, bring in Michael Sam, the University of Missouri’s star All-American and Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2013, for the defense. If the other players don’t like it, they can go. Anything is better than what the Chiefs have on defense.

I had season tickets when I lived in Kansas City. I come back every year to a game, and it’s the same old, same old.

Go Chiefs!

- Jim Meyer, Long Beach, California

Mexico horrors

We all mourn the terrible and savage deaths of the adults and innocent children in Sonora, Mexico. (Nov. 9, 10A, “Residents dig graves, asking: Is it time to leave this town?”)

As a longtime resident of both Mexico and Kansas City, I can attest that there are parts of both places where I would not venture.

Generally, my family and I feel safer in Mexico, but it is necessary to use good judgment when traveling here. The adults in Sonora were taking risks we would never take. Traveling down a dirt road anywhere near the border is not wise.

My heart goes out to the children, especially.

- Lynne Clock, Jalisco, Mexico