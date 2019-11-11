Letters: Anger and lax gun laws are a volatile combination in Missouri

Sanity, please

One of the most prominent stories in the Kansas City area is gun violence. Yet Missouri has some of the most lenient gun laws in the country.

I can carry a concealed weapon on my person, and I can carry a weapon in my car on what the law defines as a “peaceable journey” — all without a permit.

A lot of people are angry these days. The political climate hasn’t helped matters, and neither has the economy.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

TV shows and movies promote violence; then our lawmakers make it legal for people to carry concealed weapons. What’s wrong with this picture?

If someone can get so upset about another person cutting in line for a chicken sandwich that a murder is the result, then our social problems are greater than any of us realize.

Not only should potential gun owners be required to obtain permits, but they should also need background checks including psychological screenings.

Too much? Then maybe the homicide numbers here aren’t that bad. Are you prepared to have a loved one gunned down for no reason?

We need to get our gun laws in the sane column again.

- Tommy Ferraro, Sugar Creek

Going dark

Will the last Republican to move out of Roeland Park please turn out the lights?

- Carol Hein, Roeland Park